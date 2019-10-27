The Paul Slavens Show — November 3, 2019

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!
“Wild Is The Wind” — Nina Simone, Precious & Rare: Nina Simone
“West Side Story (Original Broadway Cast): Cool” — Mickey Calin;West Side Story Ensemble, West Side Story (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
“Mind Your Own Business” — Automatic, Mind Your Own Business
“train song” — bosque brown, baby
“Bron Yr Aur” — Led Zeppelin, Physical Graffiti (1994 Remaster)
“Mothman” — UNEQUAL feat. Alex Maas, Mothman
“Yê Melê” — Papudinho, Nicola Conte Presents Viagem 5
“Long Gone” — Syd Barrett, The Madcap Laughs
“Vitamin C” — Can, Ege Bamyasi
“Johnny” — Jim Sullivan, U.F.O.
“Walking in Memphis” — Cher, It’s A Man’s World
“Answer Me Softly Pt1” — The Fabulous Three, Truth & Soul presents The Best of The Fabulous Three
“Yo! My Saint (Radio Version)” — Karen O feat. Michael Kiwanuka, Yo! My Saint (Radio Version)
“November” — Tom Waits, Beautiful Maladies: The Island Years
“Yip Roc Heresy” Slim Gaillard And His Orchestra, Laughing In Rhythm: The Best Of The Verve Years
“Christine” — EERA, Reflection of Youth
“Stoned In The Bathroom” — Chubby Checker, Chequered!
“Swimming” — The Theater Fire, The Theater FIre
“Scarlatti: Sonata In D Major” — WENDY CARLOS, THE WELL TEMPERED SYNTHESIZER
“Lee Harvey was a Friend of Mine” — Laura Cantrell, The Hello Recordings
“Clementine” — Módl, Clementine
“Once Was A Time I Thought” — Sue Raney, New And Now!
“Lemon & Little Lemon” — Deerhoof, The Runners Four
“The Bridge” — Scott Walker, In 5 Easy Pieces A Themed 5 CD Anthology CD 2
“Where Is My Mind?” — Pixies, Death To The Pixies
“Pine and Clover” — Chad Vangaalen, Light Information
“I’m Straight” — The Modern Lovers, The Modern Lovers
“Soul Bossa Nova” — Quincy Jones & His Orchestra, Big Band Bossa Nova
“Hungry Freaks, Daddy” — Frank Zappa, Freak Out!
“Magic and Ecstasy” — Ennio Morricone, Exorcist II: The Heretic (Soundtrack)