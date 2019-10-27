The Paul Slavens Show — November 3, 2019

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!

“Wild Is The Wind” — Nina Simone, Precious & Rare: Nina Simone

“West Side Story (Original Broadway Cast): Cool” — Mickey Calin;West Side Story Ensemble, West Side Story (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

“Mind Your Own Business” — Automatic, Mind Your Own Business

“train song” — bosque brown, baby

“Bron Yr Aur” — Led Zeppelin, Physical Graffiti (1994 Remaster)

“Mothman” — UNEQUAL feat. Alex Maas, Mothman

“Yê Melê” — Papudinho, Nicola Conte Presents Viagem 5

“Long Gone” — Syd Barrett, The Madcap Laughs

“Vitamin C” — Can, Ege Bamyasi

“Johnny” — Jim Sullivan, U.F.O.

“Walking in Memphis” — Cher, It’s A Man’s World

“Answer Me Softly Pt1” — The Fabulous Three, Truth & Soul presents The Best of The Fabulous Three

“Yo! My Saint (Radio Version)” — Karen O feat. Michael Kiwanuka, Yo! My Saint (Radio Version)

“November” — Tom Waits, Beautiful Maladies: The Island Years

“Yip Roc Heresy” Slim Gaillard And His Orchestra, Laughing In Rhythm: The Best Of The Verve Years

“Christine” — EERA, Reflection of Youth

“Stoned In The Bathroom” — Chubby Checker, Chequered!

“Swimming” — The Theater Fire, The Theater FIre

“Scarlatti: Sonata In D Major” — WENDY CARLOS, THE WELL TEMPERED SYNTHESIZER

“Lee Harvey was a Friend of Mine” — Laura Cantrell, The Hello Recordings

“Clementine” — Módl, Clementine

“Once Was A Time I Thought” — Sue Raney, New And Now!

“Lemon & Little Lemon” — Deerhoof, The Runners Four

“The Bridge” — Scott Walker, In 5 Easy Pieces A Themed 5 CD Anthology CD 2

“Where Is My Mind?” — Pixies, Death To The Pixies

“Pine and Clover” — Chad Vangaalen, Light Information

“I’m Straight” — The Modern Lovers, The Modern Lovers

“Soul Bossa Nova” — Quincy Jones & His Orchestra, Big Band Bossa Nova

“Hungry Freaks, Daddy” — Frank Zappa, Freak Out!

“Magic and Ecstasy” — Ennio Morricone, Exorcist II: The Heretic (Soundtrack)