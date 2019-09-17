KXT’s Local Music Showcase

Join KXT in celebrating Local Music Month with a FREE night of local music!

North Texas is home to an incredible pool of talented musicians. For the third year in a row, we’re celebrating that special community my marking October as Local Music Month! That means we’ll be spinning even more local music October 1-31.

To kick things off, join us at Four Corners Brewery on Friday, October 4 for a FREE night of tunes and brews! Featured performances include Quaker City Night Hawks, Motorcade and PKTBK. Guests will also enjoy a free pour with the purchase of a KXT pint glass, and will have the chance to enter exclusive giveaways, meet with KXT staff, and more!

Mark your calendars for this free event to support some great local musicians across North Texas.

This event is free and open to the public!