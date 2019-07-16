Win Tickets To See ‘The Doors: The Final Cut’ At The Texas Theatre

Enter before 11:59pm CT on Wednesday, July 18 for the chance to win two tickets to a screening of The Doors: The Final Cut at The Texas Theatre on Saturday, July 20. Winners will be notified by 5pm CT on Friday, July 19. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!

More about the film, via Texas Theatre:

Director: Oliver Stone

1991, USA, 140 mins., 4K Digital Cinema, R

Language: English

The Doors returns via a new 4K “Final Cut’ Restoration – capturing the hedonistic chaos of the late ’60s. Oliver Stone’s The Doors: The Final Cut follows the life and times of Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer) from cradle to grave. Stone’s powerful musical portrait, featuring an amazing soundtrack including over twenty-five songs from The Doors’ catalogue.

The 4K restoration was initiated and supervised by Oliver Stone himself, with the support of Studiocanal, Paramount, Lionsgate, and Immagine Ritrovata. The original negative was scanned in 4K 16-bit on Arriscan at Fotokem US. The restoration was managed by Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy.