Enter before midnight on Monday, June 17 for the chance to win a picnic basket for two, courtesy of Wolfgang Puck, at ‘til Midnight at the Nasher on Friday, June 21 at The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas. This free event features performances by Wild Frontiers and Baroness, as well as a screening of Too Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar. Winners will be notified by 5pm CT on Tuesday, June 18. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!

Fill out my online form