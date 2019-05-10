Midlake and supergroup BNQT founder Eric Pulido is spearheading a new musical venture, E.B. The Younger, and KXT’s Local Show host Amy Miller had the opportunity to chat with him about branching out and catch a stunning live performance of tracks from the debut, To Each His Own.

Audio: Listen to our interview, plus hear in-studio performances:

https://kxt.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/030819-EB-the-Younger-final.mp3

Video: E.B. The Younger – “When The Time Comes” – KXT Live Sessions

Video: E.B. The Younger – “Used To Be” – KXT Live Sessions

Video: E.B. The Younger – “Don’t Forget Me” – KXT Live Sessions