E. B. The Younger

May 10, 2019

Midlake and supergroup BNQT founder Eric Pulido is spearheading a new musical venture, E.B. The Younger, and KXT’s Local Show host Amy Miller had the opportunity to chat with him about branching out and catch a stunning live performance of tracks from the debut, To Each His Own.

Audio: Listen to our interview, plus hear in-studio performances:

Video: E.B. The Younger – “When The Time Comes” – KXT Live Sessions

Video: E.B. The Younger – “Used To Be” – KXT Live Sessions

Video: E.B. The Younger – “Don’t Forget Me” – KXT Live Sessions