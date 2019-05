Direct from Nashville, and slated for his Newport Folk Festival debut this year, Devon Gilfillian’s soul-soothing tones and Afrobeat-tinged vibes made for one of the most blissful and uplifting KXT Live Sessions to date.

Devon Gilfillian – “Get Out And Get It” – KXT Live Sessions

Devon Gilfillian – “Good Life” – KXT Live Sessions

Devon Gilfillian – “Here And Now” – KXT Live Sessions