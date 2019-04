The Paul Slavens Show – March 31, 2019

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!

“It’s Been a Long,Long Time” – Doris Day, Sentimental Journey

“Parallel Jalebi” – Four Tet, Beautiful Rewind

“The Hurdy Gurdy Man” – Butthole Surfers, Piouhgd / Widowermaker!

“And God Said To Cain – Sequence 1” – Soundtrack / Cast Album, Spaghetti Westerns – Volume 4

“French Exit” – Crushed Stars, Go Dark

“Rebel Girl” –Bikini Kill, The Singles

“Whiskey Trip” – Gary Stewart, The Essential Gary Stewart

“What’s Wrong” – Sweetwater, Sweetwater

“Army of Me” – Björk, Army of Me – EP

“Fruit Of Dreams” – Les Baxter, Sacred Idol

“NC-17” – HEALTH, Vol. 4 :: Slaves Of Fear

“Ne me quitte pas” – Jacques Brel, Ne me quitte pas’ et autres succès de Jacques Brel

“Montague Terrace (In Blue)” – Scott Walker, Scott Walker & The Walker Brothers – 1965-1970

“O Quanta Qualia” Azam Ali, Portals Of Grace

“Winter” – Tori Amos, Little Earthquakes*

“Sixteen Tons” – Tennessee Ernie Ford, Vintage Collections

“Starlings” – Vijay Iyer, Trio Break Stuff

“My Boy Lollipop” – Millie Small, Ska’s The Limit 1959-1964

“Make Me Smile / Now More Than Ever ” – Chicago, The Very Best Of: Only The Beginning

“SpiritsofIngenii” – Helium Queens, Helium Queens

“Modern Times Rock ‘N Roll (Remastered 2011)” – Queen, Queen

“Bad Girls” – M.I.A., Bad Girls

“Short Memory (Remastered Version)” – Midnight Oil, 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

“Visions Of Mine” – Dove Hunter, Black Cloud Erupt Us

“Big Sur Moon” – Buckethead, Colma

“Can’t Leave You Alone” – Susan Tedeschi, Just Won’t Burn

“Cuddly Toy (2007 Remaster)” – The Monkees, Pisces Aquarius Capricorn & Jones Ltd.

“Silly Girl” – Descendents, I Don’t Want To Grow Up

“Chick Habit” – April March, Chick Habit

“Pocket Calculator” – Balanescu Quartet, Possessed (Reissue)

“You’re Getting Better (Album Version)” – Ken Nordine, You’re Getting Better: The Word Jazz – Dot Masters

“Arnold Layne (2016 Remastered Version)” – Pink Floyd, The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation

“Rip It Up (12″ Version)” – Orange Juice, Coals To Newcastle