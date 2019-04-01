Homegrown Festival Bloomin’ Playlist

Spring is finally here and with it comes our favorite time of year: festival season. And what’s better than a festival featuring all Texas artists? (The answer is nothing.)

The season is about to get even sweeter as Homegrown Fest begins to sprout up in Dallas. We’re tending to the shower of good music headed our way on April 13 with a playlist full of songs we cultivated from the ground up (get it?) featuring artists on the Homegrown lineup.

Tripping Daisy – “Sonic Bloom”

Israel Nash – “Sweet Springs”

Jackie Venson – “Back to Earth”

Toadies – “Sunshine”

Ben Kweller – “The Rainbow”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

Pearl Earl – “Sunluck”