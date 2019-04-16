Fortress Fest 2019: Check Out The Full Lineup

Fortress Fest is back!

What

Fortress Fest is an annual two-day music festival located in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas. Presented in partnership with the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, the festival provides an eclectic lineup of musical talent from all over the country, as well as access to the North Texas art scene.

When

Saturday, April 27 – Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Where

Cultural District of Fort Worth, headquartered at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Who

Your full lineup is HERE! And we are smitten.

It’s only fitting that Fort Worth’s own soul-singer-star Leon Bridges headline this city’s favorite music festival. The eccentric five-piece New Orleans group Tank and the Bangas, whose specialty includes mixing fiery soul, deft hip-hop, deep-groove R&B and subtle jazz will make their debut on the Fortress Fest stage this year, along with North Texas locals Adrian Stresow, Red Shahan, War Party, and Luna Luna. Other acts to include Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions, husband/wife duo The Cush and Austin’s own psychedelic rock band, The Bright Light Social Hour.

Why

Do you really need any more reasons?

Tickets for 2019’s Fortress Fest are available here!

For more information, visit the Fortress Fest website.

Photos courtesy of Fortress Festival.