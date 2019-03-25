The Paul Slavens Show — March 24, 2019

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!
“Goodbye (2010 – Remaster)” — Mary Hopkin, Come And Get It – The Best Of Apple Records
“Veil of Shadows” — The Budos Band, The Budos Band V
“If You’re Ever In Oklahoma” — J.J. Cale, Anyway The Wind Blows – The Anthology
“Denomination Blues Pt. One” — Washington Phillips, The Key To The Kingdom
“Tipp City” — The Amps, Pacer
“Bring The Thunder Remix” — ISHI, Bring The Thunder
“It Ain’t Nothing to Me” — Sanford Clark, Taboo Garage
“You Go To My Head (Rudy Van Gelder Edition / Remastered 1998)” — Bud Powell, The Amazing Bud Powell: Vol. 1 (The Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
“Covered With Flies” — The Grifters, Ain’t My Lookout
“For Other Eyes” — Elvis Costello And The Brodsky Quartet, The Juliet Letters
“Mo’ Onions” — Booker T. and The MG’s, Green Onions (US Release)
“Reveries” — Karen O & Danger Mouse, Lux Prima
“Moonlight Feels Right” — Starbuck, Moonlight Feels Right
“Tall Trees in Georgia” — Eva Cassidy, The Best of Eva Cassidy
“Where is My Other Half” — Tim Maia, Nobody Can Live Forever: The Existential Soul of Tim Maia
“Burn Rubber On Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me)” — The Gap Band, Gap Band 3
“Oh My Love” — Katyna Ranieri & Riz Ortolani, Oh My Love – Single
“Kehoitus” — Cucina Povera, Hilja
“You’ll Never Be Alone” — Books, Music For A French Elevator
“Desperados Under the Eaves” — Warren Zevon, Warren Zevon
“Smile” — Chelsey Danielle, All Of Me
“I’m Covered (Single)” — Teho Teardo, I’m Covered
“The Last Farewell” — Roger Whittaker, Greatest Hits
“Patience” — Tame Impala, Patience
“These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” — Nancy Sinatra, Boots
“Polychords” — Matmos, Supreme Balloon
“Wild Wild Wild” — Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis, Wild! Wild! Wild!
“He’s Frank (Slight Return) Radio Edit” — The BPA, He’s Frank (Slight Return) Featuring Iggy Pop
“Didn’t We” — Richard Harris, A Tramp Shining
“Lord Knows” — Dum Dum Girls, End of Daze
“Crosseyed And Painless” — Talking Heads, Remain In Light