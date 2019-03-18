The Paul Slavens Show — March 17, 2019

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!
“Hit the Road Jack” — The Lennon Sisters, The Glorious Lennon Sisters
“Who’s Got The Bacon?” — Howie B., Turn The Dark Off
“The Evil of His Kiss” — Das Kabinette, Spy Thriller
“I’m So Free” — Lou Reed, Transformer
“East Texas Woman” — The Venetian Sailors, East Texas Woman
“All I Need Air” — Beth Hirsch, Moon Safari
“Lastic” — Sidney Bechet, Le Petite Fluer
“Sonata in G Major” — Glenn Gould, Renaissance & Baroque Music D. Scarlatti
“Girls Just Wanna Have Some” — Chromatics, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
“Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (Remastered Album Version )” — Ramones, Rocket To Russia
“Mix Tel Aviv” — Kutiman, Mix Tel Aviv
“Be Mine (Little Baby)” — Louis Prima, The Wildest! (Bonus Track Version)
“Beyond The Deathray” — The Prodigy, The Day Is My Enemy
“Graduation Day” — Chris Isaak, Forever Blue
“Los Niños Del Parque” — Liaisons Dangereuses, Liaisons Dangereuses
“Yesterday (Live)” — Willie Nelson, Live Country Music Concert
“Afro Blue (Remastered)” — Abbey Lincoln, Abbey Is Blue
“Super Charge” — Jackie Mittoo, Super Charge
“Indian Summer” — Singers Unlimited, The Complete a Capella Sessions
“Sad Sad City” — Ghostland Observatory, Paparazzi Lightning
“kung fu 22” — ronnie heart, kung fu 22
“Selfishmath” — Richard Swift, The Hex
“Let It Be Me (Duet With Barbara West)” — Toussaint McCall, Nothing Takes The Place Of You
“Baby’s in the Void” — Black Moth, Super Rainbow Panic Blooms
“Lantern Flies in Mist” — Black Taffy, Elder Mantis
“Bartók: 14 Bagatelles Waltz (Presto) (Ma mie qui danse)” — Zoltán Kocsis, Bartók: Works for Piano Solo 1
“All That’s Left” — Anne Garner, Anne Garner: Be Life
“Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” — Dylan Thomas, Dylan Thomas Reading
“Ad-Lib Blues” — Charlie Christian, Charlie Christian: Radioland 1939-1941
“Carousel With Madonnas” — Faun Fables, Family Album
“Gonna Unmask the Batman” — SUn Ra, Of Abstract Dreams
“A Lover Loves” — Scott Walker, Drift
“I’m The Slime” — Frank Zappa, Apostrophe/Overnite Sensation
“diskhat1 Aphex” — Twin Computer, Controlled Acoustic Instruments pt2 EP