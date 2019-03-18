The Paul Slavens Show — March 17, 2019

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!

“Hit the Road Jack” — The Lennon Sisters, The Glorious Lennon Sisters

“Who’s Got The Bacon?” — Howie B., Turn The Dark Off

“The Evil of His Kiss” — Das Kabinette, Spy Thriller

“I’m So Free” — Lou Reed, Transformer

“East Texas Woman” — The Venetian Sailors, East Texas Woman

“All I Need Air” — Beth Hirsch, Moon Safari

“Lastic” — Sidney Bechet, Le Petite Fluer

“Sonata in G Major” — Glenn Gould, Renaissance & Baroque Music D. Scarlatti

“Girls Just Wanna Have Some” — Chromatics, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

“Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (Remastered Album Version )” — Ramones, Rocket To Russia

“Mix Tel Aviv” — Kutiman, Mix Tel Aviv

“Be Mine (Little Baby)” — Louis Prima, The Wildest! (Bonus Track Version)

“Beyond The Deathray” — The Prodigy, The Day Is My Enemy

“Graduation Day” — Chris Isaak, Forever Blue

“Los Niños Del Parque” — Liaisons Dangereuses, Liaisons Dangereuses

“Yesterday (Live)” — Willie Nelson, Live Country Music Concert

“Afro Blue (Remastered)” — Abbey Lincoln, Abbey Is Blue

“Super Charge” — Jackie Mittoo, Super Charge

“Indian Summer” — Singers Unlimited, The Complete a Capella Sessions

“Sad Sad City” — Ghostland Observatory, Paparazzi Lightning

“kung fu 22” — ronnie heart, kung fu 22

“Selfishmath” — Richard Swift, The Hex

“Let It Be Me (Duet With Barbara West)” — Toussaint McCall, Nothing Takes The Place Of You

“Baby’s in the Void” — Black Moth, Super Rainbow Panic Blooms

“Lantern Flies in Mist” — Black Taffy, Elder Mantis

“Bartók: 14 Bagatelles Waltz (Presto) (Ma mie qui danse)” — Zoltán Kocsis, Bartók: Works for Piano Solo 1

“All That’s Left” — Anne Garner, Anne Garner: Be Life

“Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” — Dylan Thomas, Dylan Thomas Reading

“Ad-Lib Blues” — Charlie Christian, Charlie Christian: Radioland 1939-1941

“Carousel With Madonnas” — Faun Fables, Family Album

“Gonna Unmask the Batman” — SUn Ra, Of Abstract Dreams

“A Lover Loves” — Scott Walker, Drift

“I’m The Slime” — Frank Zappa, Apostrophe/Overnite Sensation

“diskhat1 Aphex” — Twin Computer, Controlled Acoustic Instruments pt2 EP