Bringing SXSW To You

We’re broadcasting live from the SXSW Public Radio Day Stage on March 15 starting at 2pm.

North Texans can also tune in to KXT 91.7 FM.

SXSW is officially here, and we’re stoked to bring you the Public Radio Day Stage set. Between our On The Road sessions and coverage from KERA’s Art&Seek, we’re throwing our hat in the ring and co-hosting a showcase, too.

Joined by our friends at KUTX and 88nine Milwaukee, we’re bringing you the music you love to discover. And where better to do that than the biggest music festival in the world? Here is a quick look at the bands featured.

2 p.m.

Opening the show is the ever resilient indie super-collective, Broken Social Scene. With a hefty catalog, including a new EP, Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 released just last month, we’re lucky to host the the Canadian natives down south (by southwest), even if just for an hour. If you haven’t had the chance to catch up on what you’re in for next week, add the EP’s standout track “Boyfriends” to your road trip playlist on your way down to Austin.

3 p.m.

To add to our international lineup, Naomi Hamilton a.k.a Jealous Of The Birds will chirp away for the second slot of the day. Hamilton also recently released her latest EP, Wisdom Teeth in February, so she’s got something fresh for a week full of music. She’s no newcomer to a SXSW stage, either. If you made it to the 2016 iteration of South By, you might have caught her debuting songs like “Tonight I Feel Like Kafka” off her last album “Parma Violets.”

4 p.m.

Much like KXT, the SXSW Radio Day Stage will have a little bit of something for everyone. With Black Pumas, Grammy-winning producer Adrian Quesada is joined by fellow Austinite Eric Burton for a sound akin to the motown era greats. Though their discography is limited, they’re already proving to be ones to watch at the festival and NPR has listed them among songs public radio can’t stop playing. They also just signed to ATO records, so catch them on come up.

5 p.m.

Closing the show is alternative-r&b singer/songwriter/8th world wonder Cautious Clay. If you’ve ever wondered what a hybrid of Frank Ocean and Kid Cudi would sound like, listen to Clay’s banger of a debut single “Cold War” or just watch his Tiny Desk session on repeat — yes, it’s that good. Also, between the saxophone, guitar and flute, is there any instrument this guy doesn’t play? We wouldn’t be surprised if he pulled out an oboe for his Radio Day Stage set.

