His career has taken him from the gritty San Francisco punk dives to pioneering one of the earliest Americana acts, but he was almost derailed following a near-fatal illness. And now that he’s back with his new album, The Crossing, Alejandro Escovedo‘s still raising the bar. KXT welcomed him into the studio for a conversation and Live Session performance of tracks from the record.

Listen to our interview, plus hear in-studio performances: