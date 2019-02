Celebrate the best and brightest musicians in the Americana music scene this week on KERA TV!

Enjoy an evening of generation-bridging performances during the 2018 Americana Honors & Awards! Filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN this past fall, this year’s ceremony features performances from numerous musical innovators including John Prine, Rosanne Cash, Irma Thomas, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, k.d. lang, Brandi Carlile and more.

Watch Thursday, February 14 at 10pm on KERA TV!

Here’s a clip of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at ACL Presents: Americana 17th Annual Honors: