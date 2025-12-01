Dallas may have gotten hit with a cold front on Saturday night, but all was warm inside a unique venue that played home to songstress Corina Grove‘s vinyl release & listening party for her debut full-length record, Lost For Good.
Hosted at the Marcello Andres Ceramics studio, the potter has also been booking with 13th Floor Music for years, creating a long-standing relationship with the band. He’s had the studio since 2020, consistently expanding and hosting event activations that bring community together.
Flanked by her musical collaborators, including her husband, Mitchell Ferguson, Grove brought her signature sultry vocals and heartfelt presence to the space filled with stacks of ceramic works, dripping in reverb in the acoustically fantastic space.
Before the set, guests celebrated the release by enjoying complimentary drinks in the show room of the studio plus complimentary sliders and fries by Pablo Petes pop-up food. A slew of new Corina Grove merchandise was available, including new sweatshirts, hand-made bracelets and a special cerulean blue vinyl record that marked this new chapter for the emerging artist.
Right before the band started playing, Grove gave a shout out to her sister Angie Dawn, who took the photograph that became the cover art of Lost For Good: “We were out in Monahans [Sandhill State Park], Mitchell and I had first started dating, and it was amazing. It’s an amazing photo. I think I must have sat there for like 30 minutes while she was getting the Milky Way, so I had a lot of time to think about things. I was definitely thinking about something in that record.”
Her intro felt like wedding-speech vibes, as Grove got a little wispy and laughed at how much she loved her tight-knit musical community and the fans that have responded so well to her sincere artistic offerings.
There is a magic in Grove’s voice that makes you quiet, and when witness live can take you to another world. The Marcello Andres Ceramics studio became a listening room as guests intently paid attention to the woman of the hour, with some even closing their eyes to let the music seep directly into their soul.
Before closing the set, Grove had one more message to share: “Doing music with these amazing people has just changed my life. And I’m so grateful to God, that he’s opened up so many doors and to be able to play this kind of music and be around this kind of musicianship. […] We’re gonna end on the title track of the record. The reason I named the record Lost For Good, was because out of everything, out of your twenties and your trials, and your [expletive] that you have to deal with—at the end of the day, you just gotta let it go and you just gotta let God. And you gotta get lost, and you gotta go and feel what’s calling you. I know I had released this song a long time ago, but there was something calling me to name it this song. […] Thank you guys so much for listening.”
Pre-save the album before it drops tomorrow December 2, and check out the next events at Marcello Andres Ceramics the next two Saturdays December 6 and December 13 for their daytime activations featuring DJs and gift-perfect creations. Pull up to 1501 Gano St #3C, Dallas to experience the craftsmanship and good spirits.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.