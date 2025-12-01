Corina Grove performs at her debut album vinyl release & listening party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas may have gotten hit with a cold front on Saturday night, but all was warm inside a unique venue that played home to songstress Corina Grove‘s vinyl release & listening party for her debut full-length record, Lost For Good.

Hosted at the Marcello Andres Ceramics studio, the potter has also been booking with 13th Floor Music for years, creating a long-standing relationship with the band. He’s had the studio since 2020, consistently expanding and hosting event activations that bring community together.

Flanked by her musical collaborators, including her husband, Mitchell Ferguson, Grove brought her signature sultry vocals and heartfelt presence to the space filled with stacks of ceramic works, dripping in reverb in the acoustically fantastic space.

Before the set, guests celebrated the release by enjoying complimentary drinks in the show room of the studio plus complimentary sliders and fries by Pablo Petes pop-up food. A slew of new Corina Grove merchandise was available, including new sweatshirts, hand-made bracelets and a special cerulean blue vinyl record that marked this new chapter for the emerging artist.

Right before the band started playing, Grove gave a shout out to her sister Angie Dawn, who took the photograph that became the cover art of Lost For Good: “We were out in Monahans [Sandhill State Park], Mitchell and I had first started dating, and it was amazing. It’s an amazing photo. I think I must have sat there for like 30 minutes while she was getting the Milky Way, so I had a lot of time to think about things. I was definitely thinking about something in that record.”

Her intro felt like wedding-speech vibes, as Grove got a little wispy and laughed at how much she loved her tight-knit musical community and the fans that have responded so well to her sincere artistic offerings.

There is a magic in Grove’s voice that makes you quiet, and when witness live can take you to another world. The Marcello Andres Ceramics studio became a listening room as guests intently paid attention to the woman of the hour, with some even closing their eyes to let the music seep directly into their soul.

Before closing the set, Grove had one more message to share: “Doing music with these amazing people has just changed my life. And I’m so grateful to God, that he’s opened up so many doors and to be able to play this kind of music and be around this kind of musicianship. […] We’re gonna end on the title track of the record. The reason I named the record Lost For Good, was because out of everything, out of your twenties and your trials, and your [expletive] that you have to deal with—at the end of the day, you just gotta let it go and you just gotta let God. And you gotta get lost, and you gotta go and feel what’s calling you. I know I had released this song a long time ago, but there was something calling me to name it this song. […] Thank you guys so much for listening.”

Pre-save the album before it drops tomorrow December 2, and check out the next events at Marcello Andres Ceramics the next two Saturdays December 6 and December 13 for their daytime activations featuring DJs and gift-perfect creations. Pull up to 1501 Gano St #3C, Dallas to experience the craftsmanship and good spirits.

The Marcello Andres Ceramics studio was a unique setting for music lovers to gather to enjoy a vibe. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music lover Nicole DiUbaldo shows off the gorgeous color of Corina Grove’s debut record Lost For Good. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lily Stapp-Courtney catching a vibe at Marcello Andres Ceramics before Corina Grove’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Corina Grove’s sister Angie took the cover photo of the record, capturing the milky way when they were on a trip to Monahans Sandhills State Park in Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The view from inside the Marcello Andres Ceramics show room. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Married power couple Mitchell Ferguson and Corina Grove’s love comes through in their performance. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The sultry essence Corina Grove brings to the stage is a force to be reckoned with. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The merchandise manager working very hard slanging new Corina Grove sweatshirts. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd got cozy with the band, tucked inside the ceramic studio to shelter from the weather outside. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mitchell Ferguson (left) and Dawson Slaby (right) in Corina Grove’s backing band. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The reverb bounced perfectly off the half cylinder-shaped ceramic studio room, balancing out the band to an ethereal level. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pablo Petes pop-up complimentary food served up possibly the best sliders in town. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lost in the moment with Corina Grove. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd cheered as Corina Grove finished her set with the album’s title track, “Lost For Good.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Corina Grove engaged with her friends and fans with heartfelt messages while signing her debut record. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Marcello Andres recently opened the new retail space of the ceramic studio, open to the public Tuesday thru Saturday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

