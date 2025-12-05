Homegrown Music Show: Ghost Cloak, Heavy Petal, Astra Destroyer

We heard the brand new debut single from Plano rock band The Boops this week, a release that’s been in the making for the self-taught musician Joey Horton.

Late Native is a groove-inspired indie music project from Dallas-based songwriter Michael Gomez, with his catchy latest single “Awake Dream” making its KXT debut last night.

“A Thing For You” by Dallas roots-rock trio J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed, from their debut album Americana Radio. Catch them on tour in Little Rock and Houston this month. Fun fact: they were the first band to submit their album to the JAMBALOO 2025 Music Prize, where the winner with the best North Texas album will receive $20k cash and many, many more prizes. Find out more about the Music Prize and how to enter the contest presented by the Mullen & Mullen Music Project on the JAMBALOO website. Entries close January 4.

We had our first Christmas song of the season get a spin—the brand new country-twang Americana single “Selling Out For Christmas” by Jacob Price Zazz & The Loose Ends.

“Dropped The Ball” by Matthew McNeal hit the airwaves, and mark your calendar to catch the Fort Worthian live January 16 at House of Blues Dallas for KXT’s Homegrown Concert presented by Mullen & Mullen—featuring artists on the Whataburger x KXT Homegrown Bites Vol. II vinyl.

Ghost Cloak

Ghost Cloak’s new single “Lone Star Paper Blues” is upbeat melancholy tune that highlights songwriter Hasan Naeem’s wry lyrics, dark humor and self-deprecating wit. Raised in the music scene of Manchester, England, 2016 brought the artist to North Texas—where he became the first artist to sign to Matte Black Records in Fort Worth.

Catch Ghost Cloak live on Saturday December 20 at Bowlski’s Lakewood Theater, where the band will play a special set on the bowling alley stage. Free show.

Heavy Petal

Catchy, vibey, refreshing, sassy. These are some words one might use to describe brand new Fort Worth indie band Heavy Petal. Fronted by Stephanie Benjamin (of Big Heaven) in with collaboration with Kevin Wellendorf (guitar & songwriter), Jordan Tucker (bass), and Matt Mabe (drums), this new sound is has punk elements with pop sensibilities.

Catch them live on December 31 at The Boiled Owl in Fort Worth with fellow FW rockers Mean Motor Scooter for the “Heaven is a Dive Bar” NYW party.

Astra Destroyer

New project Astra Destroyer from Dallas artist River Jones made its KXT debut this week with new single “Ugly Since Birth,” an indie rock track with an attitude problem—bringing back that in-your-face sound reminiscent of the early 2000’s.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 12/4/25

“Ugly Since Birth” – Astra Jones, River Jones

“Houston” – Broken Bow

“Way It Goes” – Dome Dwellers

“Slushee” – The Boops

“Something’s Gotta Change” – Pearl Earl

“Awake Dream” – Late Native

“Selling Out For Christmas” – Jacob Price Zazz & The Loose Ends

“Believe” – Counterfeit Cowboy

“Stop the Car” – Gracen Wynn

“Lone Star Paper Blues” – Ghost Cloak

“Dropped The Ball” – Matthew McNeal

“A Thing For You” – J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed

“Sweetheart (Eat Your Heart Out)” – Heavy Petal

“Shallow” – Fever Cult

“Love Gun” – Shibby

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.