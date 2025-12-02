A dozen North Texas music events to soundtrack your December

As the year winds down, North Texas is closing 2025 with an eclectic mic of experimental jazz, hometown holiday shows, DJ nights, record releases, and big-stage celebrations. Here are some of December’s standout events across DFW—from intimate art spaces to historic venues.

Lily Taylor opened the show at Grackle Art Gallery in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

El Mantis, Lily Taylor & Stefan Gonzalez

When : Wednesday, December 3

: Wednesday, December 3 Where : Grackle Art Gallery – 4621 El Campo, Fort Worth TX

: Grackle Art Gallery – 4621 El Campo, Fort Worth TX RSVP on Facebook page, $10 suggested donation

on Facebook page, $10 suggested donation A night of avant-leaning jazz, ambient textures and improvised sound. El Mantis’ heavy psychedelic jazz pairs perfectly with experimental vocalist Lily Taylor and percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Stefan Gonzalez.

Guaranteed to turn the cozy Grackle Art Gallery into an atmospheric sound chamber.

2. Printed Threads Presents: Robert Ellis

When : Sunday, December 7

: Sunday, December 7 Where : Printed Threads, Fort Worth

: Printed Threads, Fort Worth Get tickets

Fort Worth songwriter Robert Ellis brings his sharply crafted, genre-merging songwriting to the print shop-turned-DIY venue. Expect intimate, narrative-driven folk with an emotional punch.

3. New Media Contemporary — 2 Year Anniversary

When : Friday, December 12

: Friday, December 12 Where : New Media Contemporary – 830 Exposition Ave # 102, Dallas, TX

: New Media Contemporary – 830 Exposition Ave # 102, Dallas, TX 7pm – 11pm

Free to attend

to attend Celebrate two years of a cutting-edge gallery space built with curiosity, risk, collaboration and love. Expect DJ wonderosso and vinyl selectors shaping the pulse of the evening, surprise one-night-only performances popping up throughout the space, unveiling the 2026 season, and their first all New Media Art auction.

”It’s our job as gallerists and promoters to not be gatekeepers but conduits of culture,” says James Talambas, founder of New Media Contemporary

4. She Wants To Move w/ DJ NATURALHIIIGH & Chrissy Yella

When : Friday, December 12

: Friday, December 12 Where : WAAS Gallery – 2790 Logan St, Dallas, TX

: WAAS Gallery – 2790 Logan St, Dallas, TX Get tickets

A curated dance experience and movement for women led by Mama Star in collaboration with two Dallas deejays DJ NATURALHIIIGH & Chrissy Yella.

Expect a two-hour journey to dance, release, create and let go.

An intentional safe space for women.

5. Homebody Hometown Holiday Show

When : Sunday, December 14

: Sunday, December 14 Where : The Post, Fort Worth

: The Post, Fort Worth Get tickets

The new 4-piece all-female string band Homebody brings listeners on a journey of their original works, created by songwriters Mollie Danel, Heather Hankins, Lisa Renee Smith and Hilary Tipps—hailing from Fort Worth and Arlington.

Jesse Spradlin (of The Vintage Yell) plays an opening set.

The love in the room was felt from the back of the room all the way to the front of the stage for Henry the Archer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

6. Denver Williams & the Gas Money — Vinyl Release + Henry the Archer

When : Thursday, December 18

: Thursday, December 18 Where : Silver Wheel Skating Rink, White Settlement

: Silver Wheel Skating Rink, White Settlement Get Tickets

Celebrate the vinyl release of new album Let It Ride by Fort Worth’s Denver Williams & the Gas Money, and take a ride around the band inside the skating rink at Silver Wheel while they rock out live from the center of the rink. Guests welcome to bring their own skates or rent from the venue.

The new album is described by poet Marty Shambles as “acid country,” saying, “These are not lo-fi beats to study to. These are high-octane licks to abscond with. These are low-hanging cherrybombs to dance about. These are the grinds of a long daze work.”

Henry the Archer supports with face-melting rock that still makes you want to groove.

7. JAMBALOO Presents: Cory Cross + Dezi 5

When : Thursday, December 18

: Thursday, December 18 Where : The Cicada, Fort Worth

: The Cicada, Fort Worth Show starts at 7pm

Free to attend

to attend An eclectic pairing that blends Cory Cross’ honky-tonk songwriting with Dezi 5’s electric, glam-soul performance energy.

JAMBALOO unveils the 2026 week-long free festival lineup, and continues to support the North Texas music community through the Mullen & Mullen Music Project.

Musicians can find out more about how to enter the 2025 Best Album Award by a DFW artist from—including a $20,000 prize, a single recording with GRAMMY-award winning producer Tre Nagella, a live session with KXT with NPR inclusion, and more. Find more about this opportunity on their website

8. 2nd Annual Illuminating Nights – Emo Holiday Edition

When : Friday, December 19

: Friday, December 19 Where : The Studio at The Bomb Factory, Deep Ellum

: The Studio at The Bomb Factory, Deep Ellum Get Tickets

Acoustic, unplugged emo by Fort Worth’s Ryker Hall, feature Dallas artist Brianne Sargent on cello.

Expect sounds like My Chemical Romance, The Used, Brand New and more.

Ticket proceeds benefit Amplified Minds, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering free mental health services for individuals 18+, while actively breaking the stigma around getting help.

9. Jazz at the Museum

When : Saturday, December 20

: Saturday, December 20 Where : Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas

: Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Get Tickets

Jazz at the Museum is filling the halls of the DMA with the smooth sounds and soulful stylings of live jazz bands. This event features Cherish Love Robinson & Friends.

Enjoy entertainment in a lounge-inspired setting with access to a full bar and light bites available for purchase, or upgrade your experience to include a culinary creation from the DMA Cafe and priority seating with a VIP ticket. Your ticket gets you access to selected exhibitions. VIP tickets must be purchased in advance, while general admission tickets can be bought either in advance or on the day of the event.

Cameron McCloud of Cure For Paranoia at Trees in 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

10. Cure For Paranoia — Work of A.R.T release show

When : Friday, December 26

: Friday, December 26 Where : Trees, Dallas

: Trees, Dallas Get Tickets

One of Dallas’ most innovative hip-hop collectives drops a new EP titled Work of A.R.T.

Cure For Paranoia frontman Cameron McCloud has been posting a quick-witted “verse a day” on social media all year—with his dedication reaching 337 of 365 days today, and gaining the band over 300k followers on Instagram this year.

Joined by Coach Tev, Devy Stonez and Scuttino, this lineup guarantees high-energy performances and genre-blending creativity.

11. Old 97’s with special guests Joshua Ray Walker and Rhett Miller

When : Saturday, December 27

: Saturday, December 27 Where : Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas

: Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas Get tickets

A Texas triple-header inside a Texas landmark. Legacy alt-country heroes Old 97’s play a year-end blowout with powerhouse songwriter Joshua Ray Walker and frontman Rhett Miller.

Fun fact: Old 97’s received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana Music Association’s Honors & Awards show this year at the Ryman Auditorium.

12. Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat + Jake Quillin

When : Sunday, December 28

: Sunday, December 28 Where : Kessler Theater, Dallas

: Kessler Theater, Dallas Get Tickets

Blues-rock veteran Jim Suhler brings fiery guitar work and road-tested swagger to The Kessler. His band Monkey Beat holds nothing back, and opener Jake Quillin sets the tone with soulful, Southern-tinged blues and a Texas r&b attitude.

Joshua Ray Walker, one of Dallas’ favorite sons. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.