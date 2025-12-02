A dozen North Texas music events to soundtrack your December

As the year winds down, North Texas is closing 2025 with an eclectic mic of experimental jazz, hometown holiday shows, DJ nights, record releases, and big-stage celebrations. Here are some of December’s standout events across DFW—from intimate art spaces to historic venues.
- El Mantis, Lily Taylor & Stefan Gonzalez
- When: Wednesday, December 3
- Where: Grackle Art Gallery – 4621 El Campo, Fort Worth TX
- RSVP on Facebook page, $10 suggested donation
- A night of avant-leaning jazz, ambient textures and improvised sound. El Mantis’ heavy psychedelic jazz pairs perfectly with experimental vocalist Lily Taylor and percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Stefan Gonzalez.
- Guaranteed to turn the cozy Grackle Art Gallery into an atmospheric sound chamber.
2. Printed Threads Presents: Robert Ellis
- When: Sunday, December 7
- Where: Printed Threads, Fort Worth
- Get tickets
- Fort Worth songwriter Robert Ellis brings his sharply crafted, genre-merging songwriting to the print shop-turned-DIY venue. Expect intimate, narrative-driven folk with an emotional punch.
3. New Media Contemporary — 2 Year Anniversary
- When: Friday, December 12
- Where: New Media Contemporary – 830 Exposition Ave # 102, Dallas, TX
- 7pm – 11pm
- Free to attend
- Celebrate two years of a cutting-edge gallery space built with curiosity, risk, collaboration and love. Expect DJ wonderosso and vinyl selectors shaping the pulse of the evening, surprise one-night-only performances popping up throughout the space, unveiling the 2026 season, and their first all New Media Art auction.
- ”It’s our job as gallerists and promoters to not be gatekeepers but conduits of culture,” says James Talambas, founder of New Media Contemporary
- Find more info on the venue’s website
4. She Wants To Move w/ DJ NATURALHIIIGH & Chrissy Yella
- When: Friday, December 12
- Where: WAAS Gallery – 2790 Logan St, Dallas, TX
- Get tickets
- A curated dance experience and movement for women led by Mama Star in collaboration with two Dallas deejays DJ NATURALHIIIGH & Chrissy Yella.
- Expect a two-hour journey to dance, release, create and let go.
- An intentional safe space for women.
5. Homebody Hometown Holiday Show
- When: Sunday, December 14
- Where: The Post, Fort Worth
- Get tickets
- The new 4-piece all-female string band Homebody brings listeners on a journey of their original works, created by songwriters Mollie Danel, Heather Hankins, Lisa Renee Smith and Hilary Tipps—hailing from Fort Worth and Arlington.
- Jesse Spradlin (of The Vintage Yell) plays an opening set.
6. Denver Williams & the Gas Money — Vinyl Release + Henry the Archer
- When: Thursday, December 18
- Where: Silver Wheel Skating Rink, White Settlement
- Get Tickets
- Celebrate the vinyl release of new album Let It Ride by Fort Worth’s Denver Williams & the Gas Money, and take a ride around the band inside the skating rink at Silver Wheel while they rock out live from the center of the rink. Guests welcome to bring their own skates or rent from the venue.
- The new album is described by poet Marty Shambles as “acid country,” saying, “These are not lo-fi beats to study to. These are high-octane licks to abscond with. These are low-hanging cherrybombs to dance about. These are the grinds of a long daze work.”
- Henry the Archer supports with face-melting rock that still makes you want to groove.
7. JAMBALOO Presents: Cory Cross + Dezi 5
- When: Thursday, December 18
- Where: The Cicada, Fort Worth
- Show starts at 7pm
- Free to attend
- An eclectic pairing that blends Cory Cross’ honky-tonk songwriting with Dezi 5’s electric, glam-soul performance energy.
- JAMBALOO unveils the 2026 week-long free festival lineup, and continues to support the North Texas music community through the Mullen & Mullen Music Project.
- Musicians can find out more about how to enter the 2025 Best Album Award by a DFW artist from—including a $20,000 prize, a single recording with GRAMMY-award winning producer Tre Nagella, a live session with KXT with NPR inclusion, and more. Find more about this opportunity on their website
8. 2nd Annual Illuminating Nights – Emo Holiday Edition
- When: Friday, December 19
- Where: The Studio at The Bomb Factory, Deep Ellum
- Get Tickets
- Acoustic, unplugged emo by Fort Worth’s Ryker Hall, feature Dallas artist Brianne Sargent on cello.
- Expect sounds like My Chemical Romance, The Used, Brand New and more.
- Ticket proceeds benefit Amplified Minds, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering free mental health services for individuals 18+, while actively breaking the stigma around getting help.
9. Jazz at the Museum
- When: Saturday, December 20
- Where: Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas
- Get Tickets
- Jazz at the Museum is filling the halls of the DMA with the smooth sounds and soulful stylings of live jazz bands. This event features Cherish Love Robinson & Friends.
- Enjoy entertainment in a lounge-inspired setting with access to a full bar and light bites available for purchase, or upgrade your experience to include a culinary creation from the DMA Cafe and priority seating with a VIP ticket. Your ticket gets you access to selected exhibitions. VIP tickets must be purchased in advance, while general admission tickets can be bought either in advance or on the day of the event.
10. Cure For Paranoia — Work of A.R.T release show
- When: Friday, December 26
- Where: Trees, Dallas
- Get Tickets
- One of Dallas’ most innovative hip-hop collectives drops a new EP titled Work of A.R.T.
- Cure For Paranoia frontman Cameron McCloud has been posting a quick-witted “verse a day” on social media all year—with his dedication reaching 337 of 365 days today, and gaining the band over 300k followers on Instagram this year.
- Joined by Coach Tev, Devy Stonez and Scuttino, this lineup guarantees high-energy performances and genre-blending creativity.
11. Old 97’s with special guests Joshua Ray Walker and Rhett Miller
- When: Saturday, December 27
- Where: Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas
- Get tickets
- A Texas triple-header inside a Texas landmark. Legacy alt-country heroes Old 97’s play a year-end blowout with powerhouse songwriter Joshua Ray Walker and frontman Rhett Miller.
- Fun fact: Old 97’s received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana Music Association’s Honors & Awards show this year at the Ryman Auditorium.
12. Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat + Jake Quillin
- When: Sunday, December 28
- Where: Kessler Theater, Dallas
- Get Tickets
- Blues-rock veteran Jim Suhler brings fiery guitar work and road-tested swagger to The Kessler. His band Monkey Beat holds nothing back, and opener Jake Quillin sets the tone with soulful, Southern-tinged blues and a Texas r&b attitude.
