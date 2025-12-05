5 new Christmas albums to help you spin the sounds of the season

LeAnn Rimes Photo: Courtesy ACM Awards

As you string the lights, hang the wreaths, and deck the halls in preparation for Santa’s big day, here are five fresh holiday records, from across the musical spectrum. These releases are perfect for gifting to that music lover in your life — even if that someone is you.

LeAnn Rimes, Greatest Hits Christmas

Garland-raised Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes is no stranger to seasonal songcraft — the vocalist has previously released two Christmas LPs — and this latest release effectively boils down her prior trio of releases (2004’s What a Wonderful World, the 2014 EP One Christmas: Chapter 1 and 2015’s Today Is Christmas) to a single, 16-track collection, tossing in three new songs, which feature cameos from Luke Evans and Aloe Blacc.

Herb Alpert, Christmas Time is Here

Another familiar face around the holiday season is veteran trumpeter and bandleader Herb Alpert, whose just-released Christmas Time is Here marks the 90-year-old musician’s third overall seasonal effort to date. Good luck finding another compilation bridging the gap between Jose Feliciano, Mariah Carey and Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Various artists, The Chess Records Christmas Album

For the R&B fiend in your life, consider gifting this new, banger-packed collection, which, for the first time, gathers up a slew of previously released holiday staples — Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run,” The Moonglows’ “Hey Santa Claus” and The Soul Stirrers’ “Christmas Means Love” — and offers them in one fantastic package.

Brad Paisley, Snow Globe Town

For his first Christmas-themed project in nearly 20 years, singer-songwriter and guitar maestro Brad Paisley blends originals (the title track; “That Crazy Elf (On the Shelf)”) and thoughtful renditions of classics like “My Favorite Things,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “O Holy Night.”

Various artists, Oh. What. Fun. Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Timed to the release of a new Amazon Christmas-themed film starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Oh. What. Fun. features a mix of smartly chosen covers from an eclectic mix of artists, including Dallas-bred St. Vincent (who takes a run at the beloved “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”), alongside Weyes Blood, Jeff Tweedy, Fleet Foxes and Sharon Van Etten.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.