Zounds Sounds School of Music marks 20 years with three-day, two-venue music festival

Chris Holt will perform as part of Zounds Sounds’ 20th anniversary celebrations.



Photo: Courtesy Idol Records

Zounds Sounds School of Music is marking its 20th anniversary this year — but the community is receiving the gift.

To mark two decades of training generations of young North Texas musicians, Marc Solomon and Amy Curnow will host a three-day music festival across two different venues to celebrate and give back.

“We’re celebrating in the only way we know how — by throwing a three-day music festival with a line-up that includes teacher and student alumni, Dallas music legends, current Zounds Sounds students and a variety of other immersive activities,” Solomon said in a statement.

On Nov. 21 and 22, performances will take place at Sons of Hermann Hall, with a third day of performances set for Zounds Sounds “elevated DIY” space Zounds Sounds B-Side.

Artists scheduled to appear include Tommy Stinson (who was briefly in a Los Angeles band with Solomon called Perfect), Rosegarden Funeral Party (vocalist Leah Lane is a Zounds Sounds alum, About You (singer-songwriter Max Poscente is also an alum), Christopher Holt, Motorcade and Charming Gardeners (which counts Solomon and Curnow among its ranks).

Additional events like a Zounds Sounds student showcase, a songwriters’ round, a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, a guitar workshop with Stephan Wrembel and a jazz jam are planned.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Way Into Music, a music education non-profit, founded by Solomon which, per a statement, “focuses on providing quality music education and instruments to those who can’t afford [them], while also providing fair wages to the music teaching community.”

Solomon originally founded Zounds Sounds, which offers lessons in vocals, guitar, bass, drums and piano (among other instruments) out of his East Dallas garage, and the school remains located in Lake Highlands. Zounds Sounds B-Side serves as the in-house live venue, and the school also has a recording studio available to its students.

Zounds Sounds 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sons of Hermann Hall and Zounds Sounds B-Side, Dallas. Nov. 21-23. Tickets are $25 per day, or $40 for a weekend pass.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).