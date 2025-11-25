What musician are you most thankful for?

Jessica Martinez at the Deep Ellum Block Party, volunteering with the Dallas Entertainment Awards. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Thanksgiving is a great time to think about not only what we’re thankful for in our personal lives, but in the culture that we get to experience through music. There’s something universal about music that can be felt through the airwaves, from the heart of the music makers.

We asked some folks around town what musician or album or song they’re most thankful for, and got some perspective on how music can shape the way we view the world and our own journeys.

Jessica Martinez (music enthusiast, Dallas Music): “First of all, I love our music scene, so it’s hard to single any one artist out. One of my personal favorites is Rosegarden Funeral Party. Leah Lane is just so humble and appreciative of the scene, she’s pulling it forward, and I love her music. I’m a big post-punk dark wave band lover, so it speaks to me. I’ve been following the Dallas music scene for 10+ years, so I’m just thankful for the artists I’ve gotten the pleasure to know.”

Lance Sanders (musician, The Mammal Virus): “I myself have to go with Dean Ween. His solos and guitar work inspired me to write and actually try to play guitar. Live he’s unstoppable. Every single night.”

Stefan Prigmore (musician): “Tom Waits and Sturgill Simpson, because they do whatever suits ’em regardless of trends or markets. They remind us it’s great to bold and strange.”

Honey Russell and Sean Russell take a moment to get a photo on the Lola’s neon sign couch at the 6th Street location. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sean Russell (musician, Cut Throat Finches, The Nancys): “The Cars. “Bye Bye Love.” The Cars were the first band I remember knowing who they where and it felt like my music, or the idea that music becomes tied to a memory, your identity, and that starts to form an opinion of how you see yourself. Then it was The Smith’s “Meat Is Murder” that really was the fork in the road where in junior high I stopped caring so much about the person I thought I was supposed to be, defined by others and popularity, and really saw music as a pathway out of that never ending bottomless social cesspool hamster wheel, which is the power that I believe music has still to this day. And- I heard it all on the radio first.”

Burette Douglas (musician, The Cush): “I would have to say Willie Nelson. I admire him so much as a songwriter, singer, guitar player, and good human.”

Emily White (host, Let’s Hear From a Lady on KUZU FM): “Tom Petty. His music, with the Heartbreakers, with the Traveling Wilbury’s, and solo efforts, is the soundtrack of my life.”

Terria Willis at the Deep Ellum Block Party, supporting Jes Spires at the Dallas Music Office Busker Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Terria Willis (poet, music enthusiast): “Justin Pickard, absolutely. Because of the fact that he’s an amazing songwriter, has an amazing personality, and has his foot in the doors of the community. The way that Justin presents himself with local music is very Americana and iconic of Dallas. He’s opened so many doors for me doing photography and video, and introducing me to my tribe. Energy breeds music, and music breeds energy.”

Jeremy Scott (musician, Orbital Junky): “Prince. His music and swag gave me the courage to be myself, to own my style, and to never apologize for who I am. He’ll always be a shining star in my heart!”

Stephen Troum (musician, The Troumatics): “Scruffy the Cat’s album Tiny Days was one of my first experiences with real ‘college alternative’ music. It showed me that normal dudes were rockin’ out without having to be signed to a major label. It was even better when I got to meet them when they toured dive bars down the east coast. It made me never give up on my original music knowing normal folks could still do it without being divas.”

The Troumatics at the old Magnolia Motor Lounge in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

