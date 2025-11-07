Two decades later, Tim DeLaughter reflects on the Polyphonic Spree’s ‘Together We’re Heavy’

The Polyphonic Spree Photo: Courtesy Polyphonic Spree

The Polyphonic Spree’s Together We’re Heavy was born on the run.

The Dallas symphonic rock band was in the throes of touring behind its breakout debut album, 2002’s The Beginning Stages of …, when singer-songwriter and frontman Tim DeLaughter’s thoughts began to turn to what came next.

“We had so much success on that first record, we basically were … touring all the time, and so we’d write out on the road,” DeLaughter said during a recent conversation.

“A lot of those songs were developed in a live setting. It’s kind of a trip how it all came about. We would play shows and [during] soundcheck, try to come up with some stuff. We would start to implement it, and it took on a life of its own out in the public.”

The Spree sustained its spotlight with the 2004 release of Heavy, a record which significantly expanded the scope and scale of the band’s sound — arguably the biggest, boldest canvas DeLaughter and his collaborators would employ until 2023’s Salvage Enterprise — and generated a few hits, including the ebullient “Hold Me Now.”

To mark Heavy’s 21st anniversary, the Polyphonic Spree performed the album in its entirety at the Granada Theater earlier this year. They’ll do it again in Fort Worth at Tulips on Nov. 7.

“I look at [Together We’re Heavy] as such a sign of the times,” DeLaughter said. “It’s a record of us finding who we are as a band, musically. I think of all the navigating we did during that record, all the places we were going and also how extravagant the arrangements are — I look back and I’m like, ‘Wow, it was so ambitious to go do that.’”

DeLaughter had more to say about his mindset during Heavy’s creation, how well the spirit animating its songs has aged, as well as what’s next for Good Records’ physical location, six months on from his dear friend, collaborator and Good Records co-founder Chris Penn’s tragic, untimely death earlier this year.

Our conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Did you feel any pressure thinking about what came next, given all the attention you’d gotten from the first record?

DeLaughter: You’re just in it, you know? You’re so busy that you’re touring and you’re playing your songs every night — and it wasn’t even pressure for another record. Songs were coming, and you’re developing them while you’re touring and doing your thing, and before you know it, you’ve got a collection of songs. There are more grand arrangements with instruments you didn’t quite have in Beginning because literally, we recorded that thing in three days. We weren’t even a band that long, and I was still getting familiar with working with those instruments coming from a rock background.

Once you have some time with everybody, and you’re actually interacting with them, you’re making creative choices here and there, so my arrangements were getting a little bit more grand and extravagant. Sometimes, it felt like the kitchen sink was in there, because I wanted everyone to be part of it.

The thing that’s so remarkable about hearing you talk about the kitchen sink feeling is that you don’t feel it. [Together We’re Heavy] is ambitious. It is grand. It does feel bigger in scope, but it’s not chaotic. You feel the layers of it, but it doesn’t overwhelm you.

It’s so weird — I’m 25 years into the Spree, and I go back and listen to [Heavy] and it’s like, I wish I had a little bit more restraint. But then there’s also something charming about witnessing where I was in that headspace, and what I was I going through, and the storytelling that was trying to happen with the instrumentation. … When I hear Together We’re Heavy, it’s special. There’s a spirit that’s going on. There’s a happiness there.

Something else that struck me, going back and reading some of the press around the record at the time it came out, was people were so uncomfortable with the earnestness and openness and sense of connection and community. I think that’s aged really well — people now want that sense of connection to the music and the people making it.

I got persecuted for it for years. First, they thought we were a cult, and then, I remember Entertainment Weekly gave it … it got, like, no stars. It was a scathing review of that record and compared it to [American Idol contestant] William Hung. It was horrible. It’s either you really hated it or really liked it. There were not very many in-betweens on that record. … There’s a zeal that happens with the Spree that was happening back then … If you came to a Polyphonic Spree show, there was nothing like that going on, and there is still nothing like a Polyphonic Spree show.

Before I let you go, I wanted to ask about the future of Good Records, because I know it’s been kind of an open question. Since Chris’s passing, clearly the store’s there, it’s still going, and people are passionate about it. From your perspective, what do you see for its future?

We’re doing our best to keep it going. Alex [Montenegro] is running the store, and she’s doing a bang-up job, and I’m doing what I can. I can’t fill Chris’s shoes. It’s been a lot trying to navigate without him, and especially with Good Records, but it’s still there. We’re doing our best to have people come in — please come see us. We need all the help we can get.

It’s not the same without Chris, but there’s something he did leave in there, and it’s how he wanted the store to be run, so we’re holding true to that.

The Polyphonic Spree at Tulips, Fort Worth. 8 p.m. Nov. 7. Tickets are $32.



Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).