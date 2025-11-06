Second annual Fort Worth Songwriter Festival bringing titans of tunesmithing to town

Simon Flory will perform as part of the second annual Fort Worth Songwriter Festival.



Photo: Courtesy Simon Flory

Last year, Fort Worth — with help from organizer Keegan McInroe and the non-profit Fort Worth Songwriter Foundation — patched a hole in its cultural fabric.

The city, long a fertile source of acclaimed singer-songwriters, became home to the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival, which returns for its second year beginning Nov. 6 at multiple venues across town.

As with last year’s event, in addition to the musical performances, a handful of educational workshops will be offered, covering topics like publishing and the art of songwriting. These workshops, some presented in conjunction with the Fort Worth Public Library, will be free to attend, and open to the public.

“I really love bringing people together, and helping build and strengthen support in the community,” McInroe told KXT last year. “I want to help create a space that allows for strengthening and building and networking. … I wanted to not just create a place for people to come and rub shoulders and see great music, but for it to have a practical benefit.”

Headliners include Bruce Robison, David Ramirez, Jim Lauderdale, Sarah McQuaid and Travis Linville, among many others. Tickets, ranging from a day pass option to a three-day pass, are available now.

Ahead of Fort Worth’s second annual celebration of songcraft, we’ve pulled together a list of five can’t-miss practitioners.

Bruce Robison (8:45 p.m. Nov. 7 at Southside Preservation Hall Ballroom)

A titan of Texas songwriting, whose own work in front of a microphone is as influential as the mountain of artists for whom he’s produced records or co-written songs, Robison will arrive in Fort Worth with a recent release, In the Woods, in tow.

Simon Flory (10 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Post)

One of the sharper singer-songwriters calling Fort Worth home these days, the incisive, passionate Flory will be celebrating the release of his latest LP, Man of Visions, with this gig, which will also feature performances from Raina Wallace and Matt Tedder.

Patrice Pike (5:15 p.m. Nov. 8 at Southside Preservation Hall Rose Chapel)

An Austin legend (and Fort Worth native!), Patrice Pike has found success both as a solo artist, and the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of Austin rock band Sister 7. More recently, she’s been performing duo shows throughout Texas alongside guitarist Wayne Sutton.

Courtney Patton (7:40 p.m. Nov. 8 at Southside Preservation Hall Rose Chapel)

Stephenville native Courtney Patton split from fellow singer-songwriter (and Fort Worth resident) Jason Eady after a dozen years of marriage in 2024, and that profound life change informs the bulk of her powerful new album, Carry You With Me, which dropped earlier this year.



Robert Ellis (8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Southside Preservation Hall Ballroom)

Another powerhouse of Texas artistry, the Fort Worth-based Ellis is equally busy behind the scenes, helping produce a slew of musicians at Niles City Sound, as he is in front of the microphone, touring behind his most recent LP, Yesterday’s News. He’ll be joined by Travis Linville and Mike Stinson.

The second annual Fort Worth Songwriter Festival at various venues, Fort Worth. Nov. 6-9. Tickets range from $37-$185.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).