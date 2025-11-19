(L to R) Salim and Faris Nourallah are Nourallah Brothers. Photo: Jayme Okerblom

Twenty-five years ago, Dallas’ the Nourallah Brothers — Salim and Faris — released their lone studio album.

It was, in some ways, the beginning of the end of their creative and familial relationship. Not long after its release, Salim and Faris became estranged, and went years without speaking.

Faris abandoned music as a career in 2009, walking away from the business, moving to Portland, Ore., and even going so far as to eschew social media. Salim kept at it, building up a prolific career as a singer-songwriter, producer and collaborator across North Texas.

In 2024, thanks in part to Salim’s ongoing efforts to excavate recordings from his vault, including those made with his brother, the Nourallahs re-engaged. Nourallah Brothers was re-released on vinyl in June to mark its 25th anniversary.

Now, KXT is pleased to premiere a never-before-heard seasonal single from the siblings, “Christmastime.” It will be released on Nov. 21, but which you can hear now below.

“Last year, I started sifting through boxes of music Faris has left behind when he split Dallas nine years ago,” Salim said recently. “I discovered this version of ‘Christmastime’ and couldn’t believe we’d never released it. When we started putting together the double vinyl version of our debut … I came across some new technology that allows you to separate the instrumental backing track of a recording from the vocals.

“It’s pretty amazing, and there are no digital artifacts whatsoever. I started this process [with] a few of Faris’ songs I’d found … I got to sing with my brother for the first time in over two decades.”

“Christmastime” feels remarkably vital for having languished on a shelf for so many years, and, to hear Faris tell it, is buoyant and lively almost in spite of itself.

“At the time of the writing of ‘Christmastime,’ I was dealing with some relatively dark personal issues,” Faris said recently. “I found myself drawn to topics that were sweet, simple, pure and joyous as a cathartic way to combat the darkness. ‘Christmastime’ was written with no conscious thought of writing a Christmas song.”



The new technology Salim employed to fully realize “Christmastime” is yielding an unexpected gift as well: The follow-up to Nourallah Brothers.



“We also have a swan song album that’s just been completed that would not exist if not for this miraculous technology,” Salim said. “It’s called Calling Manila, and we’re planning to release it sometime next year.”

