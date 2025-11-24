PHOTOS: Deep Ellum Block Party ignites the heart of Dallas’ cultural district

Saturday night felt like old school Deep Ellum, with familiar faces of long-time music supporters running around every nook and cranny of the district hungry for live music—comparing notes on who they had just seen or what was next.
The city was teeming with activity, from the rowdy hoo-ha of DFW All-Pro Wrestling matches outside the parking lot of Trees on Elm Street, to hundreds of North Texas musicians playing every venue in the area. It was a smorgasbord of all genres of music you could want, served up on a plate the size of Deep Ellum.
While it was impossible to see all the incredible talents offered (many of whom are played on KXT), a few new sights caught some attention that we hadn’t covered before.
Post-industrial noise rock band All Clean held an audience at Three Links, with their dark sounds giving a positive guttural response from fans of heavy rock.
Another standout was About You at Trees, where bandleader Max Poscente was joined on stage by his collaborator Jeff Saenz (aka Baby Snakes)—performing with the tenacity of a seasoned veteran and the youth of now.
The evening was also special for the celebration of Kettle Art‘s 20 Year Anniversary, with special sets by songwriter Madison King and drum n bass DJ Big Techs in the Main Street Plaza across from Kettle.
Suffice it to say, Deep Ellum needs more nights like this. As the neighborhood ebbs and flows with changes in the city, music keeps the heart of Dallas thumping. Continued support for the artists, the venues and businesses is highly encouraged if you want to see culture thrive in Dallas and beyond.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.