PHOTOS: Deep Ellum Block Party ignites the heart of Dallas’ cultural district

About You on stage with Jeff Saenz at Trees for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Saturday night felt like old school Deep Ellum, with familiar faces of long-time music supporters running around every nook and cranny of the district hungry for live music—comparing notes on who they had just seen or what was next.

The city was teeming with activity, from the rowdy hoo-ha of DFW All-Pro Wrestling matches outside the parking lot of Trees on Elm Street, to hundreds of North Texas musicians playing every venue in the area. It was a smorgasbord of all genres of music you could want, served up on a plate the size of Deep Ellum.

While it was impossible to see all the incredible talents offered (many of whom are played on KXT), a few new sights caught some attention that we hadn’t covered before.

Post-industrial noise rock band All Clean held an audience at Three Links, with their dark sounds giving a positive guttural response from fans of heavy rock.

Another standout was About You at Trees, where bandleader Max Poscente was joined on stage by his collaborator Jeff Saenz (aka Baby Snakes)—performing with the tenacity of a seasoned veteran and the youth of now.

The evening was also special for the celebration of Kettle Art‘s 20 Year Anniversary, with special sets by songwriter Madison King and drum n bass DJ Big Techs in the Main Street Plaza across from Kettle.

Suffice it to say, Deep Ellum needs more nights like this. As the neighborhood ebbs and flows with changes in the city, music keeps the heart of Dallas thumping. Continued support for the artists, the venues and businesses is highly encouraged if you want to see culture thrive in Dallas and beyond.

Check out post-event coverage shared on the Deep Ellum Block Party Instagram page.

DFW All-Pro Wrestling made quite a spectacle in the parking lot of Trees during the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A couple of the Helium Queens out & about in the streets of Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There was an old school vibe on Elm Street during the DE Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jes Spires in the Dallas Music Office busker zone on Main Street. Photo: Jessica Waffles

All Clean played a righteously heavy set at Three Links. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kettle Art owner Frank Campagna on the streets of Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Big Techs spinning drum n bass in the Main Street Plaza for the Kettle Art 20 Yr Anniversary. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The bustling street view from inside Trinity Cider on the iconic corner of Main and Crowdus. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Don Luis playing country tunes for Elm St Saloon. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dev Wulf & The Midnight Howl take over the stage and then some at Twilite Lounge. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ceci Ceci played “Malos Modales” at the Deep Ellum Block Party, a song KXT listeners may recognize. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kettle Art celebration 20 Years during the Deep Ellum Block Party on Saturday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Chilldren of Indigo rallied a packed house at Three Links during the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

JOYLAND (aka Joshua Dylan Balis) singing tunes at Twilite Lounge for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.