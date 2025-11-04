November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States, also known as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.



KXT is proud to celebrate the many cultures, traditions, histories and important contributions of our nation’s first people.



Join us every Tuesday 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. this November, to hear a curated playlist from KXT DJs, featuring songs from Native American musicians.

November 4: Jackson Wisdorf

November 11: Lesley James

November 18: Benji McPhail

November 25: La Bell

Tune in at 91.7 FM, stream us at KXT.org or download the KXT app.