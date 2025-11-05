Mark your calendar for these 8 North Texas music events in November

MIDI: A Fusion Jazz Experiment featuring Booker T Washington HSPVA students playing at the Oak Cliff Earth Day 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

November might feel like a good time to prepare hibernating for the winter, but these North Texas music events beckon you to keep coming out to support the thriving music scene. From intimate emerging talent shows to big city blowouts, there’s something for everyone this November in the metroplex.

1. Booker T. Washington High School for Performing and Visual Arts student showcase

When: Wednesday November 5, 6 -7:30 p.m.

Wednesday November 5, 6 -7:30 p.m. Where: Opening Bell Coffee, Dallas

: Free Come enjoy this special night showcasing some of Dallas’ most talented students. The school is known for being a hub of emerging talent, with legendary alumni such as Norah Jones, Roy Hargrove and Erykah Badu.

2. Fort Worth Songwriter Festival

When: Thursday November 6 – Sunday November 9

Thursday November 6 – Sunday November 9 Where: Southside Preservation Hall, Fort Worth

This is the second year for the 4-day event hosting over 60 North Texas songwriters, utilizing both the historic Preservation Hall and the Rose Chapel. The fest is the flagship event of the nonprofit Fort Worth Songwriter Foundation.

Lineup includes David Ramirez, Robert Ellis, Courtney Patton, Jack Barksdale, Dorian Marsh, Garrett Owen, Lorena Leigh, Matt Tedder, Rachel Gollay, Runaway Sky and more.

The Big Easy Brass Band played the New Orleans Second Line at the end of the Brass and Jazz in the Park event 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles

3. Brass and Jazz in the Park

When : Saturday November 8, 1-6 p.m.

: Saturday November 8, 1-6 p.m. Where: Mattie Nash Myrtle Davis Recreation Center, Dallas

Mattie Nash Myrtle Davis Recreation Center, Dallas Commemorating 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, this community event features live jazz, jazz dance, Black Mardi Gras Indians, New Orleans brass, Louisiana cuisine, family art activities and a NOLA second line. Bringing blankets and lawn chairs are welcome to make yourself comfortable and enjoy the atmosphere.

This event is free to attend.

4. Harper’s Revue

When: Sunday November 9, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. music

Sunday November 9, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. music Where : Will Car Bar, Deep Ellum

: Will Car Bar, Deep Ellum Come see and hear sound as art, song as experience, and a dash of what-was-that? Dive deep into the experimental with avant pop, psychedelic electronic rock, saxophone-guitar improv, post bop jazz and beyond with homegrown artists Lily Taylor, Injured, 5000 Screams and Trio Glossia in this transcendental musical revue.

Music lovers gathered at Sundown at Granada for the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

5. KXT Public Music Meeting

When: Wednesday November 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday November 12, 7-8:30 p.m. Where: Sundown at Granada, Dallas

Sundown at Granada, Dallas Come out to the last KXT public music meeting of the year. Listeners get to experience new songs and rate them using a set of 1 to 10 rating cards—sharing their opinions on new music directly with KXT DJs. Let your voice be heard and support a beloved homegrown music venue.

6. Denton Rock Lottery 22

When : Saturday November 15. 10 a.m. lottery & breakfast, 8:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show

: Saturday November 15. 10 a.m. lottery & breakfast, 8:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show Where: Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton

The Rock Lottery concept is simple, but effective—25 musicians meet at 10am at the performance venue. They’re organized into 5 bands through a lottery. The groups are then released to practice spaces, tasked with creating a band name and three to five songs in just 12 hours (with a one-cover-song limit). The bands return to the venue at 10pm and perform their new creations in front of a waiting audience. Morning admission during selection includes a breakfast for attendees.

This event benefits community-supported Denton freeform radio station KUZU 92.9FM.

7. Kamica King presents Music For All: Sensory Friendly Performance

When: Saturday November 22, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday November 22, 1:30 p.m. Where: Fretz Park Branch Library, Dallas

Fretz Park Branch Library, Dallas Tickets: Free, but RSVP

Free, but RSVP Delight in the soulful sounds of Kamica King, singer-songwriter and board certified music therapist, with special guest percussionist Len Barnett—as they blend folk, soul, Afro-Caribbean stylings and more in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

This event is curated for adults with IDD (intellectual and developmental disorders) and the communities that support them.—centering on inclusion, joy, and connection through music.

8. Deep Ellum Block Party 2025

When: Saturday November 22

Saturday November 22 Where : Deep Ellum, Dallas

: Deep Ellum, Dallas Tickets: Free, RSVP on the Facebook Page

Free, RSVP on the Facebook Page Imagine one epic day, packed with performances from local legends, district regulars, and fresh up-and-coming talent — all FREE across the iconic Deep Ellum District, Dallas’ cultural and musical epicenter. In addition to a ton of live music, the day will also feature live mural creations, an artist’s market, wine walk, and plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained.

The Polyphonic Spree brought their signature massive sound while co-headlining the inaugural Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

