Listen up to these 5 David Byrne tracks, ahead of his two-night stand in Dallas

David Byrne Photo: Shervin Lainez

Using the word “eclectic” to describe David Byrne’s career seems slight.

That’s simply because the singer-songwriter has traversed a multitude of genres in the course of the last five decades, enlisting a dazzling array of collaborators — everyone from Brian Eno to St. Vincent herself, Annie Clark. Along the way, he fuses his erudite, passionate worldview with sounds which often inspire dancing. (Oh, and there’s the matter of a little band called Talking Heads.)

Byrne is touring behind his latest solo LP, Who is the Sky?, and will perform a two-night stand at Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park on Nov. 28 and 29. We’ve pulled together a playlist below to either familiarize you with Byrne’s artistic range, or stoke your anticipation for showtime.

“Loco de Amor”

Pulled from Byrne’s official solo debut, 1989’s Rei Momo, this tune features a cameo from Cuban legend Celia Cruz, in a nod to the Latin music styles animating the entire LP. Of course, Byrne being who he is, Kirsty MacColl, of all folks, turns up on Momo as well.

“Hanging Upside Down”

The Latin music fascination had not fully faded by the time Byrne made 1992’s Uh-Oh, his sophomore solo album, as this art rock LP likewise featured plenty of danceable tracks overseen by producer Nick Launay.

“Dance on Vaseline”

Byrne’s fifth studio album, 1997’s Feelings, was a pivot into the then-nascent British trip-hop scene, as he aligned himself with Morcheeba, the acclaimed trio which produced the record in partnership with Byrne.

“Who”

In teaming up with St. Vincent (aka Dallas-bred singer-songwriter Annie Clark), Byrne shifted into the role of elder alt-rock statesmen on 2012’s Love This Giant, which found the pair to be deeply complementary of each other’s distinct edges.

“Everybody Laughs”

Byrne continues to enlist the next generation for both inspiration and collaboration, as he has for his ninth and latest solo album, Who is the Sky? Kid Harpoon — late of projects with Harry Styles, Maggie Rogers and Florence + the Machine — is at the helm of this late career, Technicolor gem from Byrne.

David Byrne at the Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas. 8 p.m. Nov. 28-29. Tickets are $50-$288.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.