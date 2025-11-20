Leon Bridges, Norah Jones get in holiday spirit on new duet ‘This Christmas I’m Coming Home’

Leon Bridges takes a look around the area during “Better Man.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

The near-summer-like conditions in North Texas can’t dampen the seasonal appeal of Leon Bridges’ new singles — including one with a fellow North Texas Grammy winner.

Norah Jones and Bridges teamed up for the new single, “This Christmas I’m Coming Home,” a tune co-written by Jones and the song’s producer, Leon Michels, who oversaw Jones’s most recent studio album, last year’s Visions.

“Man, it was so cool to get to collaborate with Norah,” Bridges said in a statement. “One of the most talented musicians and artists that I know of, and she’s got them Texas roots too. To get to put my name on a track alongside hers is an honor I’ll cherish forever.”

As expected, given the caliber of talent we’re talking about, “This Christmas I’m Coming Home” immediately vaults to the front ranks of Texas-bred holiday tunes — equal parts jazzy and soulful, with a healthy dash of rolling, Hill Country-tinged piano, the duet cements Bridges’ prowess as a collaborator and extend Jones’s fascination with Yuletide tunes, following her 2021 LP I Dream of Christmas (also produced by Michels).

Bridges followed his Jones duet with another new single, “A Merry Black Christmas,” covering the late Roy Hammond (or “Roy C”)’s 1970 track, and again teamed up with producer Michels.

“When I was thinking about putting out a couple of holiday tunes this year, I immediately knew that I had to include my take on ‘A Merry Black Christmas’ by the legend Roy C,” Bridges said in a statement. “It’s been my all-time favorite Christmas tune ever since I was young, and Roy C was one of those artists who shaped me as an artist and how I approach music. Listening to this song instantly puts me back in the headspace of simpler times. … It’s got that strong sense of nostalgia about it.”

Bridges offered up the pair of singles via seven-inch vinyl on his website, but the release is now sold out. His next performance — and his final date of 2025 — is scheduled for Nov. 29 at Simifest in Mexico City.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).