Lend an ear to these 5 North Texas acts at this year’s Deep Ellum Block Party

Johnny Stimson Photo: Courtesy Johnny Stimson

Music has long been the life’s blood of the Deep Ellum district, and it will once again take center stage on Nov. 22 as the Deep Ellum Block Party descends upon the neighborhood for the second year in a row.

The musical headliners will be a mix of local legends and out-of-town guests of honor: Joshua Ray Walker and Mothership will headline the 2025 iteration of the Block Party, with more than 100 artists spread across more than 20 venues throughout Deep Ellum.

The free event is set to kick off at noon and stretch into the night —the bulk of the music kicks off at 6 p.m., although Branoofunck will perform a daytime set at 3 p.m.

In addition to live music, the Block Party will feature live mural creations, food and drink specials from neighborhood restaurants, a district-wide scavenger hunt and much more.

To help get you ready for the onslaught of local sounds, here are five can’t-miss acts anchoring this year’s Deep Ellum Block Party.

RTB2 (4 p.m. at Three Links)

The Denton-formed powerhouse duo of guitarist-vocalist Ryan Thomas Becker and drummer Grady Sandlin has been a going concern for two decades, and shows no sign of slowing. Live, as on record, they conjure a brand of rock ‘n roll thrillingly unlike much else in North Texas.

Johnny Stimson (6:30 p.m. at Club Dada)

The Dallas-bred soulful pop vocalist will be making his appearance direct from a tour of Asia, including multiple stops in China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Thailand. Stimson has released a steady stream of singles over the last year, including his most recent, “Love in the Dark.”

Madison King (8:30 p.m. at Twilite Lounge)

King may be better known for her culinary accomplishments — she founded the late restaurant Be Home Soon, and she had a hand in helping the acclaimed Fond get off the ground as well. But the Dallas singer-songwriter is also no slouch with an acoustic guitar, as evidenced by her 2014 LP Onward & Upward. (You can also catch King performing on the plaza near Merit Coffee in the 4 p.m. hour.)

About You (10 p.m. at Trees)

Now based in Los Angeles, Dallas-bred indie rock singer-songwriter Max Poscente will be back in his old stomping grounds, bringing with him tracks from his forthcoming debut LP, the Jeff Saenz-produced The Lighthouse, The Storm, due out in February.

A.Dd+ (10:45 p.m. at Club Dada)

Far and away the most thrilling booking at this year’s Deep Ellum Block Party, this hotly anticipated reunion of Dallas rap royalty — Arrias “Paris Pershun” Walls and Dionte “Slim Gravy” Rembert, better known as A.Dd+ — will mark the pair’s first public performance in nearly a decade, following a 2016 split in the wake of its final album (to date), Nawf America.

Deep Ellum Block Party in Deep Ellum, Dallas. Noon Nov. 22. Admission is free, but RSVPs are encouraged.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).