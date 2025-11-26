Landmark retrospective ‘Beatles Anthology’ is remastered, expanded for its 30th anniversary

The Beatles Photo: Courtesy Apple Corps LTD

Three decades ago, The Beatles Anthology was a landmark peek behind the extensive myth cultivated by one of the world’s most influential bands.

To hear the story of the Beatles, and the music they made, in their own words was revelatory, not least because the eight-part, 10-hour documentary was accompanied by the first new music from the group in over 20 years: “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love,” which featured Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr performing alongside John Lennon, who’d recorded demos for both tunes before his 1980 murder.

Now, 30 years on, the Anthology is back — ready to capture a new generation of fans. For its 30th anniversary, the Anthology has been spiffed up digitally, and gotten a little more expansive. Read on for more details about the new and improved Beatles Anthology.

The documentary

The eight-part Beatles Anthology is newly expanded to nine parts, with an additional episode created from “unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on The Anthology and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles,” per press materials. The updated Anthology episodes will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning on Nov. 26 and continuing through Nov. 28.

The songs

Recording technology had its limitations in the mid-1990s, so the two new Beatles songs — pried from a cassette tape demo Lennon had made — could only be so polished. In addition to the documentary, the band released a three-part companion album, which featured more than 100 different takes, B-sides and other sonic ephemera from across the band’s decade-long existence.



There’s now a fourth installment of the Anthology, which collates many of the bonus tracks found on anniversary releases of the band’s albums from the last 30 years, alongside the third (and presumably final) “new” Beatles tune, “Now and Then.” The newly expanded, four-volume Anthology is available on digital services, CD and vinyl.



It’s remarkable to hear the 2025 mixes of “Bird” and “Love” — the watery warble of Lennon’s vocal is nearly entirely gone, and as a result, the songs pack an even more potent punch.

The book

A 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology coffee table book is also now available for fans, which, in addition to insights from the Fab Four, incorporates memories from collaborators like George Martin, Derek Taylor and Neil Aspinall across 368 pages, which feature more than 1,300 photos, documents, artwork and more from the band’s extensive archives.

