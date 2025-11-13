KXT Public Music Meeting brings strong opinions from listeners in Dallas

Last night’s KXT Public Music Meeting at Sundown at Granada brought folks out of the woodwork to listen to new music and get a little honest with their opinions.
KXT members and fans got a chance to hear 15 brand new tracks from international artists, plus a few from homegrown artists right here in North Texas.
“White Gloves ii” from Khruangbin’s new re-recorded debut album (celebrating its 10 year anniversary) got an expected flurry of high ratings, while songs like “Cold at Night” by Mountain Goats had some mixed reviews among the slightly tipsy crowd.
New single “Unsettled Mind” by Fort Worth artist Sean Russell got comparisons to Radiohead, while “Important Dates” by Oak Cliff artist Dev Lee Miller was likened to Jack Johnson—for better or for worse.
Some guests were brutal with their critique, saying things about various tracks like “Maybe the whole band needs to go learn how to play better;” “The singer needs backup singers,” or they felt like they were listening to “bad elevator music.”
But some songs broke the mold. “The Wreckage,” by Silversun Pickups, got especially high ratings from fans who recognized their sound; “Ain’t Nobody Making Me High” by Bartees Strange gathered high ratings, and the debut single “Hit the Ground Running,” from 22-year-old Dallas artist Brielle, piqued some interest in the crowd.
Folks were surprised at the autotune-heavy track “Showbiz” by Paramore’s Hayley Williams’ solo venture. Paul Slavens defended its use, citing Cher, who, he argued, used the tool well. But most people weren’t convinced.
“Rusty Mountain” by Neko Case, the founding member of The New Pornographers, had some mixed reviews, but those who liked it enjoyed it thoroughly. If she’s up your alley, you can catch her live in Dallas November 23 at the legendary Longhorn Ballroom.
Keep your ear on 91.7 FM KXT for updates on the next KXT Public Music Meeting, coming back in 2026.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.