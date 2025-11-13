KXT Public Music Meeting brings strong opinions from listeners in Dallas

When low-rated comments hit the mic, you never know what someone might say. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last night’s KXT Public Music Meeting at Sundown at Granada brought folks out of the woodwork to listen to new music and get a little honest with their opinions.

KXT members and fans got a chance to hear 15 brand new tracks from international artists, plus a few from homegrown artists right here in North Texas.

“White Gloves ii” from Khruangbin’s new re-recorded debut album (celebrating its 10 year anniversary) got an expected flurry of high ratings, while songs like “Cold at Night” by Mountain Goats had some mixed reviews among the slightly tipsy crowd.

New single “Unsettled Mind” by Fort Worth artist Sean Russell got comparisons to Radiohead, while “Important Dates” by Oak Cliff artist Dev Lee Miller was likened to Jack Johnson—for better or for worse.

Some guests were brutal with their critique, saying things about various tracks like “Maybe the whole band needs to go learn how to play better;” “The singer needs backup singers,” or they felt like they were listening to “bad elevator music.”

But some songs broke the mold. “The Wreckage,” by Silversun Pickups, got especially high ratings from fans who recognized their sound; “Ain’t Nobody Making Me High” by Bartees Strange gathered high ratings, and the debut single “Hit the Ground Running,” from 22-year-old Dallas artist Brielle, piqued some interest in the crowd.

Folks were surprised at the autotune-heavy track “Showbiz” by Paramore’s Hayley Williams’ solo venture. Paul Slavens defended its use, citing Cher, who, he argued, used the tool well. But most people weren’t convinced.

“Rusty Mountain” by Neko Case, the founding member of The New Pornographers, had some mixed reviews, but those who liked it enjoyed it thoroughly. If she’s up your alley, you can catch her live in Dallas November 23 at the legendary Longhorn Ballroom.

Keep your ear on 91.7 FM KXT for updates on the next KXT Public Music Meeting, coming back in 2026.

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail (left) cracking a joke about autotune on stage at Sundown at Granada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Khruangbin’s “White Gloves ii” got some high ratings in the back of the room. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT DJ Lesley James was out and about in the room to get opinions from listeners. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some folks like this man on the right can be hard to please. His only high rating was for St. Paul & the Broken Bones’ “Fall Moon.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sundown at Granada was packed to the gills for the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Paul Slavens provided live entertainment in the form of songs prompted by the audience for halftime. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ratings can be a mixed bag with a highly-focused critical audience. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some room on the patio gave listeners a place to be a little further from the large crowd for the Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The new song “Pretty Much” by Lukas Nelson had some strong opinions in the audience. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It was all smiles at the KXT Public Music Meeting at Sundown at Granada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Get your voice heard at the next public music meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two peas in a pod at the side of the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A fun night was had at Sundown at Granada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.