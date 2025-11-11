Inaugural Rally Point Music Festival salutes military veterans who turn service into song

Jakob Robertson played a stellar set at the inaugural Rally Point Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The inaugural Rally Point Music Festival celebrated an early Veteran’s Day over the weekend, showcasing military veteran musicians and songwriters for a daytime lineup at Magnolia Motor Lounge—spearheaded by Fort Worth musician and US Army veteran Sean Russell.

“In the military,” Russell explained in an interview with Fort Worth Weekly, “a rally point is where you regroup when everything goes wrong. That’s the crux of Rally Point Music. Let’s regroup. Let’s see what tools you have and what wounds you have.”

Making music is often cited as a powerful tool for veterans to help cope with the various emotions that may arise when leaving the service, as illustrated by the cathartic performances by the veteran-packed lineup that included Johnny Cole Murdoch (US Air Force), Theo Carrascino (US Coast Guard), Bob DePrato (US Army) and more.

A major goal of the event was to connect veterans with resources like the event’s sponsor, Airpower Foundation. The non-profit organization offers emotional support, financial aid, educational opportunities and more to help the unique challenges faced by military families.

The energy at the fest was full-on rocking out, interlaced with emotional sentiment. Veterans on stage spoke to the sacrifices made through their service. Songwriters were supported by top-tier musicians including Danny Ross, James Hinkle, Rowdy Carter, Steve Hammond—curated by Russell into a rotating house band.

The event coincided with the release of Russell’s new song “Unsettled Mind,” which premiered on KXT’s Homegrown Music Show last week and reflected his complicated relationship to his own country when returning to civilian life.

“Sean Russell is such a force,” said Clay Anderson, a musician and Marine Corp veteran who played the event. “I love what he does for the community. He does things that I think are rewarding for him, but are also incredibly rewarding for the people around him. He’s so pure.”

Another highlight of the fest included a famous MC—Kenn Scott, who played Rafael in the original 1990’s classic movie series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He kept the vibe high, and during the free raffle included a TMNT package that featured an action figure, a copy of his behind-the-scenes TMNT book he authored, and even an original DVD copy of the movie from his own personal collection.

The raffle also gave away a swag bag from Airpower Foundation, and a 4-person high-roller and camping package to the bi-annual off-road event Rednecks with Paychecks happening next year during Spring break.

There was a palpable sense of community that permeated every interaction, and getting to witness the beauty of the Fort Worth veteran community was something special.

Follow Rally Point DFW on Instagram for updates and more information.

Magnolia Motor Lounge was full of life for the inaugural Rally Point Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Clay Anderson shared deeply personal stories on stage about his time in the service on stage.

“I didn’t expect to get so emotional. I wanna say, emotions are in fact fine. I want to say that for all my veteran friends.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sean Russell (left) with some fellow veterans at Rally point Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A lucky raffle winner got an original DVD copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the personal collection of Kenn Scott, the actor who played Rafael in the movie, as part of the TMNT raffle package. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd was full of high-energy supporting the music at Magnolia Motor Lounge. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jakob Robertson’s set included his new song “Change Accordingly,” which he released last month. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Love was in the air at Rally Point Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The inaugurtal Rally Point Music Festival was. spearheaded by Fort Worth musician Sean Russell, a passionate champion of the local music scene. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Even little ones came out to enjoy the day at the family-friendly Rally Point Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Counterfeit DFW brought the heat to close out the day at Rally Point Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jakob Robertson got folks dancing with his tunes at Magnolia Motor Lounge. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Counterfeit DFW’s singer has got some pipes to belt on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rocking out with Counterfeit DFW at Rally Point Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Counterfeit DFW’s set list included local favorite “Tyler” by the Toadies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.