Homegrown Music Show: Tommy Luke, PC Limbo, The Candle Company

This week we heard “Truth Ain’t Hard To Find” from Simon Flory out of Fort Worth, ahead of his album release this Friday Nov. 7, at The Post. Catch the celebration as an official afterparty of the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival, with support from Matt Tedder and Raina Wallace.

“Sweet Things” by Runaway Sky got a spin, and on Wednesday November 12, you can join member Simone Nicole and songwriting collective Songbirds of Fort Worth for their first workshop: “Breathing Into Creativity.” Guests will be led by a certified breathwork practitioner through a grounding practice to calm the nervous system and open creative flow. More info in this Instagram post. Plus catch them this Saturday November 8 at Southside Preservation Hall playing the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival.

Dallas soul artist Paul Schalda‘s “Let Me Be” from his new album Lately hit the airwaves, and you can catch him Saturday November 15 at Tulips FTW supporting Midlake.

We heard the premiere of “Unsettled Minds” by Sean Russell, as he used his background as an Army vet to tap into not feeling connected to his own country in the current state of the nation. He’ll be playing the Inaugural Rally Point Music Festival this Saturday November 8 at Magnolia Motor Lounge, showcasing musicians who are also military veterans—an early Veteran’s Day celebration.

“King of Everything” by Adrian Lyles got some air time this week, on the heels of his stellar show at Studio at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, and you can catch him riding out the rest of his tour with Midnight Til Morning thru the West Coast until November 16, with stops in Portland, Vancouver, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

22-year old singer songwriter Brielle from Dallas made her KXT debut, premiering her debut single “Hit The Ground Running.” Crafted in the quiet of an empty college house, the song emerged as an inevitable release of tension, built up over years of navigating an unhappy situation. The vocals were recorded in her high school bedroom—a personal touch that reflects the journey of returning to oneself.

Tommy Luke

Fort Worth folk Americana artist Tommy Luke just dropped his new sophomore album 23 Songs, the first release since his debut album Life Ain’t Hard (a record I listened to so much that I had to get a second CD because it got so scratched up from use).

The opening track, “He Was a Friend of Mine,” gives the album an earnest start, paving the way to be taken on a journey through his years of stories and tall tales. There’s a playful commiseration among the tracks—tying folk, country, blues and bluegrass elements that keep it light while tackling some deeper narratives.

Catch Tommy Luke live this Saturday November 8 at The Kessler Theater in Dallas with his long-time friend and musical collaborator Vincent Neil Emerson.

PC Limbo

New single “Built To Burn” by Ennis artist PC Limbo made its KXT debut, blending shoegaze and indie rock to create what he calls “Space Gospel.” It’s a deeply personal track, as he recorded it on a Tuesday, and by that Friday was diagnosed with cancer. The song is an emotional and spiritual release, and became about living while you can, letting go of fear, and setting fire to whatever’s been holding you back.

The Candle Company

This New indie rock band out of Denton made their KXT debut this week with recently released third single “She’s So Cool.” The track highlights the band’s ’90s-’00s alt rock sound—a little bit cheeky, a little bit cute, and all-around fun to listen to.

Catch the band live at these upcoming events (listed on their website)

November 9: Rockin’ November (Carrollton)

November 15: St Joe’s Pizza 2nd Birthday Bash (Gainesville)

November 29: Cat-a-Palooza Festival (Arlington) [Daytime acoustic show by Aden and Nova]

November 29: Cross/roads House Show (Denton) [Nighttime Full Band show]

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 11/6/25

“He Was a Friend of Mine” – Tommy Luke

“Wandering One” – Mollie Danel

“Truth Ain’t Hard To Find” – Simon Flory

“Your Love Is Like The Texas Weather” – Robert Welch, Gerald Saxon

“Sweet Things” – Runaway Sky

“Let Me Be” – Paul Schalda

“Unsettled Minds” – Sean Russell

“Built To Burn” – PC Limbo

“She’s So Cool” – The Candle Company

“Open Doors – Vanity And The Machine

“King of Everything” – Adrian Lyles

“Love Song” – Harber Row

“Hit The Ground Running” – Brielle

29251 – “WTWP” – Amari Amore

“Athlete” – PopCulturePirates

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.