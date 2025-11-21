Homegrown Music Show: Lorena Leigh, Primo Danger, New Avenues

This week, we heard “A Sea” from Fort Worth indie rock band Fearless In Tokyo, from their debut album How Far Does The Universe Go? The band consists of Kinnan Chu and James Porter, who have been part of bands around town like The Happy Bullets and The Pursuit.

Henderson artist Bitter Boar got a spin of his single “O Mighty Sea,” conjuring the energy of a mighty ship sailing on a dangerous ocean—complete with a gorgeous string section. Blending folk, bluegrass, and gospel-tinged Americana, Bitter Boar creates “campfire truth music with a snarl”.

We heard Madison King’s song “Onward & Upward” this week, and you can catch the Dallas native at the Deep Ellum Block Party this Saturday. You have 3 chances to see her at the all-day event: 5pm at Adair’s Saloon, 6:30pm at the Kettle Art Gallery 20 Year Anniversary celebration in the square on Main Street (across from Kettle), and 8:30pm at Twilite Lounge.

Long-time Dallas musician Jamie Vahala made his KXT debut with his new debut single “Marina,” a song about Lee Harvey Oswald’s wife, Marina Oswald. In this behind the scenes video of the making of the album artwork by A. Misfit Design, it’s clear there was an enormous amount of care that went into the visual narrative of the detail-oriented piece.

Lorena Leigh

This brand new track from Fort Worth cowgirl mermaid Lorena Leigh harnesses the power of grief and transmutes it into beauty. This vulnerable track represents the final stage of grief: acceptance and surrender.

From an upcoming full length album, “The Deep End” is a vibrant entry point into a new era that embraces grief, growth, & vulnerability in pursuit of a more wholehearted and joy-filled life

Primo Danger

This new high-energy track from Dallas indie rock band Primo Danger highlights the problem of gun violence in schools. It’s about the lack of action taken to prevent it, and the “waiting” for change.

Catch the rowdy band live this Saturday November 22 at Double Wide as part of the district-wide Deep Ellum Block Party.

New Avenues

The latest single from New Avenues out of Dallas, “Chilly Dawg,” highlights the band’s lean into guitar-driven sounds, blending rock & pop—creating a sonic space they hope breaks through the noise. The track comes from the band’s forthcoming album Old Growth.

