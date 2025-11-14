Homegrown Music Show: Loren Kole, Savage Hurley, Ryker Hall

This week, we heard “Important Dates” from Oak Cliff artist Dev Lee Miller, from his new EP After Flower—a song about breaking away from the noise of the world and getting lost in life’s lighter moments.

Newly formed Fort Worth band AKAL, described as “industrial indigenous electronic folk,” got a spin of their song “Maya” from new debut album Camera Obscura. You might recognize the voice of artist Daniel Katsük, who is a part of the project.

“Guiding Light” by Dev Wulf & The Midnight Howl hit the airwaves, ahead of their set November 22 at the massive district-wide Deep Ellum Block Party. Catch the band at 10pm at Twilite Lounge on Elm Street.

“Shake It Off” by Dallas R&B artist Dana Harper played ahead of her set at Deep Ellum Block Party. And mark your calendar for January 16 at House of Blues Dallas for the KXT Homegrown Concert, with live performances from Harper and other artists featured on the Homegrown Bites Vol 2 vinyl with Whataburger x KXT.

We heard “Let’s Skip the Small Talk” from Orbital Junky, the retro-futurist soul project of Jeremy “J.D.” Scott. Check out an in-depth video about the origins of the project on their website.

“Pressure Points” from Forney melodic trap artist Wavey950 got a spin, from his new album Motion Stuck on Me—reflecting growth through honesty and resilience.

New single “Come & Go” by Fort Worth band Local Echo got played ahead of their show this Saturday November 15 at Double Wide, where they’re bring their 90’s grunge vibe to the stage.

Dallas artist Kinsley August‘s “Life Can Be” set some vibes this week, and you can catch him live this Friday night November 14 at Adair’s Saloon in Deep Ellum for “Dallas Alternafest,” turning the honky tonk venue into a haven for the alt crowd, featuring a lineup with Limerick, The Park Sitters, By The Good Night and Dead Mountain Talk.

Loren Kole

Dallas Cuban-American indie pop queen Loren Kole released a brand new single, continuing her trajectory as a rising artist with a unique alt-pop sensibility.

Catch her live next Friday November 11 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios supporting Mexico City psychedelic post-punk band Diles Que No Me Maten.

Savage Hurley

Arlington artist Jennifer Savage Hurley got her song “Blue Jay” on the air, from her debut album For the Birds. You can check out a photo from her set last week at Fort Worth Songwriter Festival right here on KXT.

Catch her next show this Saturday November 15 at Sidesaddle Saloon in Fort Worth with Billy Ratcliff.

Ryker Hall

Brand new single “The End” from Fort Worth artist Ryker Hall came ahead of his show this Saturday November 15 at The Tub in Fort Worth, showcasing a refined sound coming into a new era of life.

Mark your calendar for a special acoustic emo set December 19 at Studio at the Factory, which will feature Dallas artist Brianne Sargent on cello and benefit mental health nonprofit organization Amplified Minds.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 11/13/25

“out of love” – LOREN KOLE

“lightning!” – E.V. Soto

“Important Dates” – Dev Lee Miller

“Maya” – AKAL

“Blue Jay” – Jennifer Savage Hurley

“Guiding Light” – The Midnight Howl

“Let’s Skip the Small Talk” – Orbital Junky

“Shake It Off” – Dana Harper

“Pressure Points” – Wavey950

“Come & Go” – Local Echo

“Same Day” – Robyn Harris

“Life Can Be” – Kinsley August

“The End” – Ryker Hall

“Run to the Moon” – Shelley Q

“Where Did I Go Wrong” – Adam & The Figurines

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.