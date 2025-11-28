Homegrown Music Show: Kelsey Foster, Keegan McInroe, J P Harlan

This week, we heard the new rocking track “Ophelia” from Denton band J. Hawkins & the Night Shift. Mark your calendar for their last show of the year, Thursday December 18 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios w/ Heavy Petal and Frankie J. Reinke’s Grown Adult Men—in the Rubber Room.

“Queen of Venus” from eclectic Dallas band Oblong Cassidy and His Space Horse got a spin, ahead of their show next Friday December 5 at Double Wide w/ Clifffs and Cryptolog.

Brand new Thanksgiving celebration tune “Giving Thanks” from Dallas songwriter Kendall Brown made its radio debut, ahead of his Christmas Show December 4 at Opening Bell Coffee.

“The Way Life Ought To Be” by Cameron Smith & the Slings hit the airwaves, from their debut album Gold & Rust. Catch him live next Friday December 4 at Sundance Square in Fort Worth for a hometown set at 6:00pm.

Kelsey Foster

This track comes from Kelsey Foster’s new debut album The Burn Off, which she co-produced with Ben Fisher (of Dallas band Telephone House).

“‘Secrets Spilled in the Plains’ is my first single,” Foster said in her submission, “and I like to think of it as a West Texas train chase that depicts the dueling nature of the head and the heart. The Burn Off represents the fog clearing after the confusion of living in a toxic situation, and the clarity that comes after you understand what actually happened to you.

Keegan McInroe

Keeping in spirit with his predecessor troubadouring minstrels, Keegan McInroe has spent the better part of the last two decades traversing the roads, wildernesses, and cities of the Old World and New, weaving the resulting experiences and observations together with varied influences from folk, country, and the blues to create an original and evolving tapestry of story-driven American roots music.

His new song “Either Way Or In Between” debuted on the show last night, and can be streamed everywhere now. Check out this live stripped-down version of the track, recorded in McInroe’s yellow kitchen.

Catch him play December 20 at The Rustic in Dallas.

J P Harlan

From his new debut album Parker Hill, “Along the way” is a song about fighting to stay positive through the hard times in life and learning resilience along the way.

“It’s taken a while to get this album out, because I wanted it to be special and done right,” Harlan said in a feature with Fort Worth Weekly. “It’s an important album to me, and it’s a dream come true.”

Catch J P Harlan live this Saturday November 29 at Martin House Brewing Company for their “Saturday After Thanksgiving Family Day” party—complete with a petting zoo featuring alpacas and llamas. Harlan goes on at 5:00pm.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 11/27/25

“Along The Way” – J P Harlan

“Medicine Mountain” – Paige Hill

“Secrets Spilled in the Plains” – Kelsey Foster

“Ophelia” – J. Hawking & The Night Shift

“Queen of Venus” – Oblong Cassidy and His Space Horse

“I’ve Been Here Before” – Corina Grove

“Giving Thanks” – Kendall Brown

“He Was a Friend of Mine” – Tommy Luke

“Bag of Broken” – Garrett Owen

“Static” – Carly Tate

“The Way Life Ought To Be” – Cameron Smith

“Hard Times” – The Jon Young Band

“Either Way Or In Between” – Keegan McInroe

“Santa Fe” – Kimberley Swenke

“Yeah, I Remember Deep Ellum” – After a Night of Unsettling Dreams

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.