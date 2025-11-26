Friday is Record Store Day! Here’s a look at what stores are spinning up in North Texas

Panther City Vinyl Photo: Byrd Williams

Dust off your wallets, vinyl lovers: Record Store Day is back for an encore.

Black Friday, traditionally the province of deals on appliances and toys, typically marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and record retailers are no exception.

As always, record retailers across North Texas will be participating in the annual celebration, so here’s a peek at what several stores are doing for the big day, as well as RSD-exclusive titles they’re excited about.

Spinster Records, Dallas

“I have a handful [of titles] I’m most stoked about,” said Miranda Evans, Spinster Records employee, via email. “Sleigh Bells, Treats — it hasn’t been pressed in so long and it will be a sick blue and white variant; I used to be obsessed with that album in college. Touche Amore is getting their BBC sessions pressed — Touche Amore holds a special place in my heart, and it will be so cool to have all the sessions together as a cohesive piece now!

“Danny Elfman is getting the soundtrack he did for Big Top Pee-Wee pressed on a picture disc, and it’s so, so cute. Black Kids, Partie Traumatic is finally also being pressed again, and I am so pumped to finally be able to have a copy. … And of course, how could I not be stoked about the Icona Pop ‘I Love It’ single getting pressed? I’m so ready to blast it — it’s such an iconic song!”

Additionally, Spinster Records will have exclusive RSD Black Friday 2025 merch, different sale bins and has a range of Audioengine speakers on sale through Dec. 1.

Record Town, Fort Worth

“My personal favorite part of RSD is the reissues, especially of titles that have been out of print or completely unavailable on vinyl,” said social media manager Zack Quiroz via email. “I’m really looking forward to the 30th anniversary pressing of Son Volt’s Trace, The Original Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan with its originally intended track listing, and the expanded edition of T-Bone Walker’s T-Bone Blues.”



Record Town will also open early, at 9 a.m., for RSD Black Friday.

Red Zeppelin Records, McKinney

“[My] top picks are The Flaming Lips, Bad Brains and Talking Heads,” said owner Katie Scott via email. “[Our employee] Chelsea’s are Cage the Elephant and Punk Goes Acoustic.”

Additionally, Red Zeppelin will open its doors at 8 a.m., providing drinks and snacks to those lined up, according to Scott, as well as offering 20 percent off all used vinyl, CDs and cassettes on Black Friday.

Forever Young Records, Grand Prairie

“I’m most excited for Kansas Anymore by Role Model,” said employee Yadira Tobias via email. “It comes in a new color pressing with additional tracks, including a live version of my favorite song ‘Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.’”



“For me, it has to be Chasing Brightness: The Complete BBC Sessions 2011-2025 by Touche Amore, because when your favorite band releases anything, it’s going to spark your interest at the absolute minimum,” said employee Jose Brito via email.

Forever Young will open at 8 a.m. for Black Friday.

Saint Marie Records, Fort Worth

“As a consumer, the releases I’m personally most excited for are: The Flaming Lips’ Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: Live at the Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, August 30, 2024; Ladytron’s Nightlife [and] Sugar’s Copper Blue: The Singles Collection,” said owner Wyatt Parkins via email. “As a record store owner, the titles I’m keeping a close eye on from a business standpoint are: Billie Eilish’s Live, Wicked For Good: The Soundtrack [and] Chappell Roan’s ‘The Subway/The Giver.’”

Saint Marie Records will open its doors at 7 a.m., and promises “one of the largest RSD assortments in Fort Worth.”

Josey Records, multiple locations (Dallas, Plano and Garland)

“We are most excited about Little Brother’s sophomore release,” said president Waric Cameron via email. “To celebrate The Minstrel Show’s 20th anniversary, the project has been remastered for vinyl from the original ADAT tapes by Chris Boerner at The Kitchen Mastering and is presented … with the original Young Guru mixes on a 180-gram pressing. Also included [are] an insert with unseen photos and information, a commemorative OBI strip and two bonus cuts, ‘Hold On’ and ‘The Olio,’ that were not included on previous vinyl issues.”

Josey Records will also have a Black Friday sale, with 20 percent off all used LPs, CDs, DVDs and posters, and 10 percent off all new turntables, posters, apparel and accessories.”

Panther City Vinyl, Fort Worth



“I’m most excited about the Talking Heads’ Tentative Decisions: Demos & Live, early demos of Chris Frantz, David Byrne and Tina Weymouth when they were called The Artistics,” said Dan Lightner, co-owner of Panther City Vinyl, via email. “A lot of our customers are excited about the current phenom Role Model’s Kansas Anymore release. No special events [planned] other than we will be open earlier at 10 a.m. on Black Friday.”

Doc’s Records and Vintage, Fort Worth

“The things I’m most excited about are as follows: Big Top Pee-Wee, a bizarre and amazing movie with a score by one of my all-time favorite composers, Danny Elfman; Ray Baretto’s Together — such an incredible mix of Latin jazz, funk and salsa. This is a KILLER record,” said Jenkins Boyd, owner of Doc’s Records and Vintage, via email. “The Tick soundtrack [from] one of my favorite cartoons as a kid, and the music is as bizarre as the show. Jazz Dispensary’s Green Bullets — this is just an awesome mix of jazz-funk tunes that pretty much anyone can enjoy.”

Boyd said nothing special is planned beyond offering the special releases, but noted the next day (Nov. 29) will be Doc’s annual “Small Business Saturday” party, which will feature several vintage vendors, free beverages from Fort Brewery and live music beginning at 1 p.m.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).