Denton’s Midlake distills its essence on arresting new LP, ‘Bridge to Far’

Midlake Photo: Shaina Sheaff

Midlake picks up as if no time has passed on its latest album, Bridge to Far.



The Denton-based folk-rock collective — Eric Pulido, McKenzie Smith, Eric Nichelson, Jesse Chandler, Joey McClellan and Scott Lee — moved more swiftly to follow up its 2022 album, For the Sake of Bethel Woods.

Midlake also enlisted a new producer, Sam Evian, who decamped to North Texas to craft these 10 songs at the Echo Lab.

“Everything felt effortless and authentic,” Pulido said of the Evian-helmed sessions in a statement. “We didn’t overthink things.”

The result is a lean, precise and captivating distillation of Midlake’s expansive, psychedelic sound — Far clocks in at just 39 minutes, but transcends that brevity with its gorgeous, densely layered songs. There is a surety and sturdiness here grounding the more ethereal elements; Pulido and the band haven’t sounded this locked in since 2013’s Antiphon.

Moving from the glittering “Days Gone By” to “The Calling” to the poignant closer, “Valley of Roseless Thorns,” hope and heaviness trade places in the spotlight. Pulido’s tenor voice has always cast a pleasing shadow, but in several places on Far, you can sense the sunlight creeping in around the edges.

“The reference and inspiration is Midlake,” Pulido said in a statement. “This album is less about referencing someone else’s sound and more about sounding like us. … We love one another. It’s still a challenge to carve out time with all that’s going on in our lives, but when we’re able, it’s a cherished experience.”

Another prized sensation is witnessing Midlake perform live, which it will do in Fort Worth on Nov. 15, one of just three scheduled North American shows for the remainder of 2025. (Midlake will be joined at its Fort Worth gig by Paul Schalda, the Dallas-based singer-songwriter who just dropped his debut LP, Lately.)

The band is scheduled to head overseas for a string of European tour dates in early 2026.

Midlake at Tulips, Fort Worth. 8 p.m. Nov. 15. Tickets are $33.71.



