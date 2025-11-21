Dallas singer-songwriter Ward Richmond plays through the pain on ‘Big Addict Energy’

Ward Richmond Photo: Jason Janik

There’s a pervasive sense of whimsy to Dallas singer-songwriter Ward Richmond’s latest studio album, Big Addict Energy.

As the title suggests, the subject matter isn’t exactly breezy — Richmond is open about his ongoing sobriety journey, and lost three friends in three months to addiction in 2024 — but the faintly rowdy, folk- and country-inclined songs help ease the pain the singer-songwriter is processing.

Big Addict Energy, produced by Richmond’s long-time friend and collaborator John Pedigo at Pedigo’s recently opened Barnito Studio in east Dallas, drops Nov. 21 on Idol Records.

The veteran musician, who has also logged time in local acts like Boys Named Sue and Slick 57, will celebrate the release of Energy Friday at AllGood Café in Deep Ellum, where he’s a silent investor alongside Pedigo and Pedigo’s partner, Robin Gill.

“Big Addict Energy is my most personal work yet,” Richmond said in a statement. “It’s a fearless look at addiction, sobriety, love, loss and the strange dreamscapes in between.”

There is certainly a picaresque quality to the 11 songs here, which blend punk, folk, country and a dash of psychedelic pop, as they ramble from the shattering “High School,” which finds Richmond lamenting a friend who died in the street from methamphetamine usage, to the goofy, melodic “Ayahuasca,” a chronicle of expanding his mind with chemicals on a South American beach.

Richmond has ample help realizing his creative vision, as a murderer’s row of local talent pitches in throughout: Pedigo plays guitar, in addition to producing, alongside Joshua Ray Walker, Becky Middleton, Chad Stockslager and Cory Graves, among many others.

“Ward’s songs are like postcards from another planet, but you can tell they’re stamped in east Dallas,” Pedigo said in a statement. “This record is the truest thing he’s ever done.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).