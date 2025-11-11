Mike Snider during a show at AllGood Cafe in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A key figure in Dallas’ cultural and culinary history is calling it a day.

Mike Snider, the avuncular face of Deep Ellum’s devotion to the care and feeding of its creatives as manifested in the beloved AllGood Café, has announced his retirement to be nearer to his family in Ohio.

And while Snider’s 25-year run as the owner of AllGood draws to a close, his departure — thankfully — does not mean the venerable space is also following him into the sunset.

Instead, the AllGood will pass into the hands of a renowned local musician, John Pedigo, alongside his partner, Robin Gill, and another local musician, Ward Richmond (who, D Magazine reports, is serving as a silent investor). Pedigo will keep the music side of things running, while Gill handles the restaurant’s day-to-day operations.

Snider was instrumental in booking Gypsy Tea Room and Sons of Hermann Hall in the early 2000s. He’s long ago passed into local legend for being the first promoter to book Wilco in North Texas, among other achievements. He maintained an enthusiast’s passion about bringing bands to audiences in a 2014 Dallas Observer interview.

“Booking shows always felt like more of a hobby,” Snider told the Observer. “I always considered myself different from other concert promoters. I am not really a money guy. I am not doing it to make a lot of money. I book acts that I want to see and that I want other people to see. Perhaps I am naïve in that. I want to turn people onto this stuff. I just want to make the show happen.”

As for AllGood Café’s coming days, Pedigo said, via social media, that little will change about the eatery that is as much a musical fixture as it is a dining destination.

“[Mike] has done countless great things for Dallas and our musicians,” Pedigo wrote on social media. “I am eternally grateful for the opportunities he’s thrown my way for The O’s and Boys Named Sue. He’s a genuine legend … for those wondering about the café, the recipes are staying the same. … The menu ain’t changing. I’m nervous as this is a whole new wild adventure, but Robin Gill and I promise to do our best to not mess this up for y’all.”



The public will have a chance to say farewell and thank you to Snider this weekend, as an “Aloha Party” will take place at Sons of Hermann Hall, beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Members of the New Bohemians, Old 97’s, Zydeco Blanco, the O’s, Lucky Pierre’s, the Sutcliffes and more are slated to perform, and donations will be accepted for a well-deserved Hawaiian vacation for Snider.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.