A thankful Thanksgiving playlist from North Texas

The beginning of the holidays is a good time of year to remember the things that bring us joy and soothe our souls. These North Texas artists show love through music—transmuting pain into powerful melodies, and singing about the beautiful things in the world. Take a gander at this curated list of uplifting songs to get you in a thankful spirit.

“Sense of Wonder” – Matthew McNeal

Fort Worth’s Matthew McNeal has dedicated the last 12 years to music—a journey that makes him driven like a weathered sailor on the sea. There’s a strength in his discography that permeates the senses, bringing back a “Sense of Wonder” in this new bonus track from his debut album HIGHLONESOME.

“Pomona” – Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle, Dorian Marsh

The songwriting trio released their collaborative album Towns In Between this year, exemplifying a meeting of the minds that harmonizes in voice, strings, and kinship. See a photo from their special set at the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival earlier this month.

“Wandering One” – Mollie Danel

This airy Americana tune comes with the impeccable voice of Fort Worth artist Mollie Danel, a rising songwriter whose stage presence is inviting and confident. There’s something special about an artist that feels both classic and modern at once.

“Sweet Tea” – J P Harlan

A warm song about family and friends gathering around a fresh pot of sweet tea, this track from Fort Worth artist J P Harlan is the perfect energy to remember what’s important in life.

“Everything” – Jon22

A perfect rumination on life come from Dallas artist Jon22’s album Muse. The late-blooming artist didn’t start his music career until he was 59 years old, but is supported on the record by North Texas mainstay artists Paul Slavens, Christopher Holt and John Dufhilo – to name a few.

“Low” – Claire Morales

This song breaks forth from Denton songstress Claire Morales’ new album Lost in the Desert, a journey of highs and lows that keep in time with the ebb and flow of life. Perfect for a cathartic listen when reminiscing on gratefulness of being alive today.

“You & Me” – Leslie Austin

From Dallas artist Leslie Austin’s Instagram post about this new release: “I’ve waited 5 years for this song to be released. If you’ve ever felt alone in life, this song is for you. If you’ve ever had someone who believed the best in you when you didn’t believe it in yourself, this song is for you. If you’ve ever been tired in the struggle of doing right, yet getting nowhere, this song is for you.”

“Afternoon Stars” – Travis Brink

Inspired by the total solar eclipse that passed over Texas, this song is a total meditation on taking in the now, reveling in the moment and remembering to enjoy life while it lasts.

“Every Day Train” – Denver Williams

A long-time live show fan favorite finally got its chance to get recorded and released this year from prolific Fort Worth songwriter Denver Williams. The chorus is an earwig of positive affirmation, and comforting like a long drive home from an autumn road trip.

“sunshine” – RAVS

Latest single from Dallas indie r&b/rap artist RAVS carries the weight for you and turns it into good vibes, giving a little umph to the positive message of seeing sunshine in the tribulations of life. [Warning: explicit]

