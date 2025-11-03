A real Nightmare on Elm Street brought the fright at Three Links

Nightmare on Elm Street at Three Links in Deep Ellum had a hometown hang kind of vibe last Thursday night, with Diva Summer and Rooney keeping the decks hot with jams for the spooky season.
The back patio was especially packed, as costume-clad party goers belted sing-alongs like “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic! At The Disco and “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes.
Alongside the lively singers, Erin Devany of All Hallows Productions brought her signature creep-tastic energy to her custom spooky photo booth, complete with blood splatter and prop weapons for the perfect photo.
Every ticket also included a raffle ticket to win a tattoo appointment with Welcome Stranger Tattoo in Dallas.
The show was a mutual aid fundraiser presented by Say It With Your Chest DTX, an organization that fundraises to sustain care package parties and other mutual aid initiatives focused on solidarity with unhoused neighbors in Dallas and beyond.
Check out Say It With Your Chest DTX’s next fundraising event— a trivia night called “Get Schooled” on November 18 at The Wild Detectives in Oak Cliff.
