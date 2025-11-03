A real Nightmare on Elm Street brought the fright at Three Links

Diva Summer, leader of Say It With Your Chest DTX, on the decks for Nightmare on Elm Street at Three Links. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nightmare on Elm Street at Three Links in Deep Ellum had a hometown hang kind of vibe last Thursday night, with Diva Summer and Rooney keeping the decks hot with jams for the spooky season.

The back patio was especially packed, as costume-clad party goers belted sing-alongs like “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic! At The Disco and “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes.

Alongside the lively singers, Erin Devany of All Hallows Productions brought her signature creep-tastic energy to her custom spooky photo booth, complete with blood splatter and prop weapons for the perfect photo.

Every ticket also included a raffle ticket to win a tattoo appointment with Welcome Stranger Tattoo in Dallas.

The show was a mutual aid fundraiser presented by Say It With Your Chest DTX, an organization that fundraises to sustain care package parties and other mutual aid initiatives focused on solidarity with unhoused neighbors in Dallas and beyond.

Check out Say It With Your Chest DTX’s next fundraising event— a trivia night called “Get Schooled” on November 18 at The Wild Detectives in Oak Cliff.

Find a full calendar of event happening at Three Links on their website, including 3LINKS2DAYS every Tuesday night with COLAB.

The patio had a karaoke set up for a spooky pre-Halloween. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Karaoke antics at Nightmare on Elm Street at Three Links. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Evan Johnson (left) and Moses Habtezghi (right) get in a dancey mood on the dace floor at Nightmare on Elm Street. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nigel Armstrong hops on the mic to reveal his karaoke skills at Three Links. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Erin Devany of All Hallows Productions provided a scary photo booth for Nightmare on Elm Street. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Attendees had a chance to get more information about topics like mutual aid, voting and more at the Say It With Your Chest booth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Frightening Halloween decor at Three Link on Elm Street. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Moses Habtezghi of Three Links Tuesday residency COLAB hit the ic with some freestyle lyrics on the track. Photo: Jessica Waffles

You know it’s going to be a fun night with these two behind the bar at Three Links. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.