2nd annual Fort Worth Songwriter Festival showcased artistry and community

Adrian Garza dedicated a song in his performance to the late Nick Choate in his performance at Fort Worth Songwriter Festival on Saturday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There’s something special about getting to experience the world through the eyes of a songwriter. There can be a romance of life that comes through their chords, often transmuting pain into beauty.

The 2nd annual Fort Worth Songwriter Festival over the weekend gave 4 full days of songwriters singing their diaries to listening crowds, hosted at the historic Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth. The festival used the full grounds of the venue, with over 60 different rotating artists in the Ballroom, the Rose Chapel and the Courtyard.

Spearheaded by Fort Worth musician Keegan McInroe, the festival took on the spirit of the Fort Worth music scene—emphasizing community, the artistry of songwriting, and providing practical value with workshops that support artists navigating the business of the craft.

MnInroe’s intention was illustrated by one of the songwriter rounds on Saturday featuring Ryan Berg, Wayne Floyd and Joseph Neville. Each of the artists host their own songwriter night residencies that lift up emerging artists and newcomers, directly contributing to the growing fabric of the music scene.

It’s rare that people care so much about the music community in an intimate way, taking a hands-on approach to create drive in each other and pushing for everyone to succeed.

North Texas is lucky to have so many champions of homegrown music. Events like this highlight the importance of showing up for the artists who bring more beauty to the world.

See photos from various performances on Saturday in this article, and keep up with Fort Worth Songwriter Festival on their Instagram page.

Teague Brothers brought a full trio sound to the Ballroom, sponsored by Hear Fort Worth and Record Town. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KatsüK’s performance included a song whose lyrics were written by a man who passed away, saying “He never got a chance to play a beautiful songwriter festival like this, so I’ll play for him.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Courtney Patton brought her signature storytelling energy to the Rose Chapel at Fort Worth Songwriter Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

(left to right) Dorian Marsh, Ian Ross Cohen and Max Twaddle played a special set of tunes not only as individual songwriters, but also tight collaborators. Photo: Jessica Waffles

(left to right)Ryan Berg, Joseph Neville, Wayne Floyd and Keegan McInroe on stage in the Ballroom at the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jennifer Savage Hurley played her heart out in the Rose Chapel at Fort Worth Songwriter Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jerrel Sustaita, known online as @livelocalartist, spent the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival capturing oil painting renders of performances by musicians. Photo: Jessica Waffles

(left to right) Broke String Burnett, Mandy Hand and Clint Niosi held it down on the Courtyard stage swapping songs—presented by Amplify 817. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Courtyard hosted several art and food vendors, including CEBV Hat Bar (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles

Broke String Burnett in the Courtyard at Southside Preservation Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The vibe was warm and welcoming at Fort Worth Songwriter Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Eager listeners sat campfire style at KatsüK’a set at Fort Worth Songwriter Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A snap in the hall of the Rose Chapel during Courtney Patton’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A food donation table was set up to help raise food resources for the local community. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Clint Niosi with his signature moody vibe at Fort Worth Songwriter Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Podcast “The Doers of Things” with Mary Brett did marathon interviews throughout the weekend with creators of all kinds, including musicians, photographers, entrepreneurs and more at Southside Preservation Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

