2nd annual Fort Worth Songwriter Festival showcased artistry and community

There’s something special about getting to experience the world through the eyes of a songwriter. There can be a romance of life that comes through their chords, often transmuting pain into beauty.
The 2nd annual Fort Worth Songwriter Festival over the weekend gave 4 full days of songwriters singing their diaries to listening crowds, hosted at the historic Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth. The festival used the full grounds of the venue, with over 60 different rotating artists in the Ballroom, the Rose Chapel and the Courtyard.
Spearheaded by Fort Worth musician Keegan McInroe, the festival took on the spirit of the Fort Worth music scene—emphasizing community, the artistry of songwriting, and providing practical value with workshops that support artists navigating the business of the craft.
MnInroe’s intention was illustrated by one of the songwriter rounds on Saturday featuring Ryan Berg, Wayne Floyd and Joseph Neville. Each of the artists host their own songwriter night residencies that lift up emerging artists and newcomers, directly contributing to the growing fabric of the music scene.
It’s rare that people care so much about the music community in an intimate way, taking a hands-on approach to create drive in each other and pushing for everyone to succeed.
North Texas is lucky to have so many champions of homegrown music. Events like this highlight the importance of showing up for the artists who bring more beauty to the world.
See photos from various performances on Saturday in this article, and keep up with Fort Worth Songwriter Festival on their Instagram page.
