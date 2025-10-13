You’re going to want to be friends with Arlington band Cherry Mantis

Cherry Mantis. Photo: Xochitl Gonzalez

Welcome back to Homegrown Music Month. Tune in to 91.7 KXT FM to hear Cherry Mantis on the air today. And check back tomorrow to see who’s in the Homegrown spotlight.

Name: Cherry Mantis

From: Arlington

Goes well with: A laid back Friday night drive with the windows down and the volume up

Why we picked them: This band knows how to groove. It’s hard to go to one of their shows and not have a good time. The group has a catalogue of original music, but they decided to mix things up with their most recent EP. Cheekily named Cherry Covered, the project includes their take on an eclectic mix of tracks from Kali Uchis to The Smiths.

Fun fact: Gabe, the lead guitarist, was a teenager when the band started out, and he had a hard time getting past the door at some of the venues they were scheduled to play.

Start here: “Professor Ex”

Where to hear: Stay tuned for show announcements.

Links to socials: @cherry_mantis