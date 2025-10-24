Viral sensation Mitchell Ferguson continues to deliver

Mitchell Ferguson. Photo: Austin Graf.

Hey, it’s Homegrown Music Month! Tune in to 91.7 KXT FM today to hear Mitchell Ferguson on the air. And check back here tomorrow to see who is in the Homegrown spotlight next.

Name: Mitchell Ferguson

From: Dallas

Why we picked them: Outside of his raw talent, Mitchell has been an incredible reflection of what hard work, dedication and consistency can get you. He has toured the country opening for artists like Chris Stapleton and even R&B crooner Alan Stone, while continuing to release a whopping 5 songs this year!

Fun fact: Greatness runs in the family! His wife, Corina Grove, is another talented artist here in North Texas. If you’re lucky, you can catch the two on stage performing together.

Goes well with: Marc Broussard, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Dallas-based band The Louisiana Purchase (He was once a member.)

Start here: You could go old school with the first track I discovered from Mitchell, “Go Kid, Go”. Or, take a listen to his viral hit “Drink A Beer”, which was all the rage on social media last year! Either way, it’s a win-win.

Where to hear: The Goldthwaite Music Festival on Oct. 17th in Goldthwaite, Texas.

Links to socials: Instagram: Mitchell_ferguson. Website