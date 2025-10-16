Paint the town with Dezi 5

Dezi 5. Photo: Faith Thompson.

Hey, it’s still October and that means it’s still Homegrown Music Month. Tune in to 91.7 KXT FM to hear Dezi 5 on the air today. And check back tomorrow to see who KXT will spotlight next.

Name: Dezi 5

From: Dallas

Why we picked them: A force to be reckoned with on-stage, Dezi 5 has waded his way into hearts, stages and even DJ booths with his eclectic fusion of R&B, EDM and Rock. Some would call him a veteran of the Dallas music scene and here at KXT, we wouldn’t dare disagree!

Between being the founder of the Dallas Entertainment Awards and then having a sold-out show at the Kessler in August, Dezi has continued to make his mark on the North Texas Music scene with love, grace and gratitude. This year, like the butterfly he is, he has evolved again, by rebranding his sound to that of Texas Soul. This is most evident in his new album Dirty Laundry.

Fun fact: In 2016, Dezi moved to New York to immerse himself in the city’s dance music scene. He returned to Dallas during the Covid epidemic in 2020.

Goes well with: Lady Gaga, Beyonce, St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Start here: No time like the present! Go check out Dezi’s latest single, “Paint The Town” on all music streaming platforms.

Where to hear: Oct 25th at Harvest House in Denton.