Homegrown Music Month continues. Tune in to 91.7 KXT to hear music from today’s featured artist. And check back here tomorrow to see who’s in the spotlight next.

Flozilla

From: Dallas

Why we picked them: With her newest track out, produced by Dallas’ own Grammy-winning producer Jah Born (Erykah Badu), it was an easy choice to spotlight FloZilla’s lyrical prowess and soul-try sound.

Goes well with: Floetry, M3cca, Hamzaa



Start here: Catch the video to her new track, “Wings”. Filled with as much creativity in the video production, as is her own personal and musical styles

Links to socials: Instagram: @theeflozilla