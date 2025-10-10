Up-and-comer Flozilla’s latest track makes its mark

Flozilla

From: Dallas

Why we picked them: With her newest track out, produced by Dallas’ own Grammy-winning producer Jah Born (Erykah Badu), it was an easy choice to spotlight FloZilla’s lyrical prowess and soul-try sound.

Goes well with: Floetry, M3cca, Hamzaa

Start here: Catch the video to her new track, “Wings”. Filled with as much creativity in the video production, as is her own personal and musical styles

Links to socials: Instagram: @theeflozilla