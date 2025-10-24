Kaash Paige Photo: Courtesy Kaash Paige

Dallas native Kaash Paige — born D’Kyla Woolen — is coming home a changed artist.

With the release of her latest album, 2 Late to be Toxic, Paige inaugurates her new era as an independent artist.

“This isn’t just an album about healing,” Paige said in a statement. “It’s about surviving the in-between, the part where you’re spiraling, chasing thrills and haunted by the ‘what-if.’ There’s no resolution. It’s just real.”

She parted ways with Def Jam two years ago after dropping a pair of acclaimed albums (2020’s Teenage Fever and 2022’s S2ML). Now, the 24-year-old rapper and producer will celebrate her new-found freedom with a hometown show on Oct. 24 at Trees, where she’ll be joined by Dee Gatti and Nobu Woods.

The Deep Ellum showcase follows a headlining tour of China, and a well-received showcase in Austin during this year’s South by Southwest Music Festival.

Now signed to indie label Rostrum Records, home to the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller, Paige has wasted no time, dropped Toxic as well as a preceding mixtape, KAASHMYCHECKS, a six-track effort she describes in press materials as being from her “toxic alter ego.”

“A lot of my recent music reflects my past,” Paige told BeatRoute earlier this year. “I don’t drink or smoke anymore, but back then I was overindulging and felt like I was losing myself. Performing those songs feels exciting because of the production and energy, but also conflicting. Sometimes I wonder if I even want to pursue music long-term, because as I build my relationship with God, I feel more conflicted.”

Kaash Paige at Trees, Dallas. 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Tickets are $32.27.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).