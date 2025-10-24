Deftones will co-headline the inaugural Sick New World Texas in 2026. Photo: Clemente Ruiz

Next year, Texas is gonna get loud.

The inaugural Sick New World Texas — an expansion of the annual heavy metal-inclined music festival in Las Vegas, which canceled its 2025 edition — will take over Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway on Oct. 24, 2026.

Headlining this first foray outside of Nevada will be System of a Down and Deftones, alongside a killer collection of other heavy acts, including Slayer (which will be performing Reign in Blood in full), Evanescence, The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, AFI, Ministry, Mastodon and the Dallas-formed Power Trip, alongside many others.

You can see the full list of scheduled performers here.



Presale tickets for Sick New World Texas will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 24, with a same-day public on-sale immediately afterward for any remaining tickets.

Fans can sign up for tickets by visiting the pre-sale page and registering to receive an access code ahead of the Oct. 24 pre-sale.

Tickets range from general admission (starting at $299) to “ultimate VIP” (starting at $1,595). General admission provides access to the day-long performances on multiple stages, while the VIP options include perks like preferred viewing areas, charging stations, dedicated entry and food and drink vouchers. A complete list of amenities for each tier of ticketing is available on the event’s website.

Sick New World is also scheduled to return to Las Vegas in 2026, with System of a Down and Korn headlining the event in April.

Sick New World Texas at Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth. 11 a.m. Oct. 24, 2026. Tickets start at $299.



Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).