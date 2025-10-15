Homegrown Music Month continues! Check back here – and tune in to KXT 91.7 FM – every day in October as we spotlight a different music act from North Texas.

Name: Brave Combo

From: Denton, TX

Goes well with: Frankie Yankovic, Larry Chesky

Why we picked them: This iconic polka rock – and waltz, schottische, mambo, two-step, hora, rhumba, cumbia, salsa, merengue, guaguanco, huapango, ska – band has been a fixture in the North Texas music scene since 1979.

Fun fact: If you watch The Simpsons episode titled “Co-Dependent’s Day,” you can find an animated version of Brave Combo performing at Springfield’s Oktoberfest!

Start here:

Where to hear: You can find Brave Combo around North Texas including Southlake Oktoberfest on Sunday, October 19 and KXT 91.7 presents Halloween Town Massacre featuring Slobberbone, Brave Combo and The Wee-Beasties at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio.

Follow Brave Combo on social media: Instagram and Facebook.